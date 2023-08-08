The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis takes plea deal but AVOIDS prison?

It seems like The Young and the Restless viewers have been dealing with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and the Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) saga forever (clearly an exaggeration, but it’s been a good while). Well, during the week of August 7, it looks like this chaotic chapter in Genoa City is getting ready to come to a close as Phyllis does something that is sure to send shockwaves through town — take responsibility for her actions.

Taking a step back, we know Phyllis made an agreement with Tucker (Trevor St. John) for him to produce Carson (Walter Belenky), the only witness that can back Phyllis’ self-defense claim. Phyllis quickly found she made a deal with a master manipulator that was too unpredictable to trust.

So what did she do? She sought out Adam’s (Mark Grossman) help to gain leverage on Tucker to make the latter hold up his end of the bargain. Effectively, she traded one cunning manipulator for another, as Adam produced the leverage Phyllis needed.

Mark Grossman and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

However, in the episode airing on August 8, Summer (Allison Lanier) meets with her mother and calls her mother out for Phyllis’s need to be in the center of chaos and going from one puppet master to another, trading Jeremy in for Tucker and Tucker in for Adam. While Phyllis argues that her daughter just doesn’t understand that she’s trying to keep her freedom while protecting Summer, that excuse won’t fly with Summer who will stand firm in her opinion. The Newman heiress even goes so far as to claim to see her mother for who she is before walking away from the conversation.

Well, it looks like Summer’s words are the kick in the pants Phyllis needed to be persuaded into facing her consequences and taking the plea deal Christine (Lauralee Bell) offered her during the week of July 31.

Allison Lanier as Summer in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Also shown in the episode airing on August 8, Phyllis meets with Christine and Heather (Vail Bloom) and is adamant that she wants to put this whole ordeal behind her and face the music, as long as Summer is protected from any prosecution. Heather will clearly advise her client against this, but she won’t be able to convince Phyllis to change her mind.

Now as seen in the promo clip below, Phyllis will ultimately meet with a judge and plead for leniency as it pertains to crimes. Take a look at the video below.

Will Phyllis pay the ultimate price? 🚨 #YR is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/pLTANguOskAugust 6, 2023 See more

With all that said, are there ways for Phyllis to avoid going to prison? Of course, it’s the soap world.

For starters, the judge could be convinced by Phyllis’ tears, and perhaps a written statement from Carson explaining the kind of threatening man Jeremy was, and have sympathy for her. So maybe Phyllis is just sentenced to community service and probation.

Or maybe the judge opts to sentence Phyllis to Fairview thinking Phyllis needs some help with her mental health. Fairview has been a brief home to her before as well as other Genoa City residents like Sharon (Sharon Case).

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t offer up this third possibility for Phyllis retaining her freedom. Christine could actually help her. You read correctly, Christine could ironically be key in Phyllis avoiding prison, as the prosecutor’s conduct hasn’t always remained unbiased or professional as it pertains to Phyllis. The judge may take exception to that and dismiss the case against Phyllis if she finds Christine violated Phyllis’ rights.

Lastly, allow us to throw another wildcard out there — Adam. The Newman heir told Tucker on August 4 that he had a need for Phyllis maintaining her freedom. So we wouldn’t be surprised if Adam somehow bribed the judge to give Phyllis a light sentence.

Whatever happens next, we’ll be paying close attention.