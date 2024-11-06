The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon goes to Heather’s funeral and gets into a big confrontation with Phyllis!

As The Young and the Restless’ Heather (Vail Bloom) is laid to rest in the episode airing on November 6, there are a few guests who don’t make an appearance who really should be present.

It was previously mentioned that her father Paul (Doug Davidson) had a heart attack in Portugal and was unable to travel back to Genoa City for the services. Then Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), Heather’s only child, recently left town to go be with her paternal grandfather Danny (Michael Damian) as he continues to travel the world on tour. (Although, you’d think she’d want to be at her mother’s funeral and Danny would want to support his son during this difficult time.) And he hasn’t been mentioned in a while, but Heather’s brother Dylan McAvoy is also a no-show for the sad occasion.

With all that being said, one person who shows up at Heather’s funeral who probably shouldn’t is Sharon (Sharon Case), much to Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) delight.

In the episodes prior, Phyllis shares her suspicions that Sharon would attend the funeral as a way to keep up appearances. Phyllis strongly believes Sharon murdered Heather, and figured the Crimson Lights owner would pop up to make it seem as if she is sympathetic to Daniel and to throw off suspicion that she could be Heather’s killer as Phyllis has been alleging. Of course, having a hunch Sharon would appear, Phyllis devised a plan to push Sharon to admit to her crimes.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

After the funeral kicks off and the reverend shares some kind words, attendees are directed to take a flower from a nearby bucket and place it on Heather’s casket. When it’s Sharon’s turn to place a flower, the bucket is empty, and Phyllis hands Sharon a flower, hoping to rattle her rival a bit.

Then as attendees all gather at the Athletic Club to continue saying their goodbyes, Phyllis confronts Sharon, noting how Heather was such a beautiful soul who was murdered in cold blood. Standing nearby, Nick (Joshua Morrow) tries to prevent Phyllis from making a spectacle but fails as Phyllis asks Sharon, "Is that how she [Heather] looked when you murdered her?”

Again, Nick attempts to diffuse the tension, but Phyllis doesn’t ease up and Sharon grows to look very uncomfortable, probably feeling a mixture of guilt and embarrassment as she’s being called out in front of a room full of people. Sharon excuses herself from the conversation to get some water, as Nick and Phyllis have words about what just happened.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back occurs for Sharon as Daniel makes a heartbreaking speech about Heather to the room. Unable to take it any longer, Sharon rushes out, and Phyllis chases right behind her.

Sharon looks absolutely sick and tearful, but she pulls it together briefly as she spots Phyllis. In a turn of events, Phyllis doesn’t berate Sharon, but herself breaks down and begs Sharon to save Daniel by confessing to what she did. Phyllis pleads for her nemesis to remember who she really is and to admit the truth. Unable to take the conversation any longer, Sharon runs off sobbing.

So did Phyllis’ plan actually work? In the sense that she didn’t get Sharon to confess to murder, no. However, Phyllis’ antics appear to have Sharon unraveling at a faster rate, so it may be only a matter of time before she confesses or starts slipping and giving away clues of her guilt.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t again point out that while Sharon set up Daniel for murder, we don’t think she’s Heather’s actual killer. As this storyline continues to unfold, we have a sneaky suspicion that Phyllis going after Sharon will eventually reveal the true murderer.