The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick finds a clue about Sharon’s guilt?

The walls are bound to close in on The Young and the Restless’ Sharon sooner or later, with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) determined to prove Sharon murdered Heather (Vail Bloomn) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) rightfully wanting to prove he’s being framed for the crime.

Plus, Heather’s ghost is now haunting Sharon, so she may start cracking under pressure and making mistakes that will eventually lead to her arrest. (Again, it’s worth noting that Sharon has committed plenty of criminal acts lately, but we think someone not yet revealed is Heather’s murderer.) We’d say Sharon may soon confess, but she’s seemed pretty adamant about not going down that road.

Even with Phyllis and Daniel on Sharon’s tail and Heather tormenting her mentally, we can’t help but think Nick (Joshua Morrow) could actually be the one who finds a clue about Sharon’s guilt first. For starters, as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has pointed out on a few occasions, no one knows Sharon better than Nick. So it seems like only a matter of time before he realizes how cagey Sharon has been recently, despite her professing she’s in a much better place mentally compared to weeks ago.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In addition, Nick knows Phyllis very well. Despite all of her wild antics over the years, he should know by now that Phyllis has pretty decent instincts about people. Considering she wholeheartedly believes that Sharon had something to do with Heather’s death, or at the very least is behind setting up Daniel for the murder, we think it’s possible Nick could develop doubts about Sharon’s innocence.

Besides Sharon’s behavior and Phyllis’ suspicions, it would make sense for Nick to finally begin questioning Sharon’s whereabouts on the night of Heather’s murder. That night, Faith (Reylynn Caster), Mariah and Nick were all worried as they had no idea where Sharon went and couldn’t get in contact with her. When she finally reappeared at home, she fed them a story and avoided telling them the truth. They all bought the lies she was selling, but could Nick start to have buyer’s remorse and question Sharon’s account of events? We can only hope so.

With all of that being said, we can imagine a scenario where a skeptical Nick does some digging and finds a major clue that Sharon isn’t as innocent as she professes. Perhaps he finds blood stains in the trunk of her car, or he learns about her time spent at the seedy hotel and her poison purchase or he just overhears Sharon talking to an imaginary Heather about killing her. All of these hypotheticals are certainly plausible.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now should Nick stumble across damning evidence, we aren’t so sure he’ll turn Sharon into Chance (Conner Floyd) and the Genoa City Police Department. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on November 4, Sharon thanks Nick for always being there for her, and he replies nothing will change that. So if he thinks Sharon did something that could lead her to spending the rest of her life in prison, he may step in to stop that from happening. If nothing else, he may want to spare a mother of his children.

If Nick does run interference for Sharon, the Crimson Lights owner is still in danger. Phyllis is pressed to prove Sharon is a murderer, and her determination may even be greater than Nick’s vow of protection for his first love.