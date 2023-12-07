The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker leaves Billy a gift?

Things have been relatively quiet with Tucker (Trevor St. John) on The Young and the Restless as far as his takeover plot of Jabot. Sure he and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) have been talking a lot lately about getting their ducks in a row and adding the right people to their alliance, mainly Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

However, Tucker hasn’t taken any action real action to accomplish his goal since framing Billy (Jason Thompson) for embezzlement and planting a listening device in the Abbott mansion. It’s about time for Tucker to make his next move, and that may involve Kyle and Billy.

As viewers know, Kyle believes he is in the midst of turning the tables on Tucker, serving as a mole for the Abbott family. However, Kyle is incredibly naive to think he can pull one over on Tucker, and Mr. McCall is fully aware of Kyle’s scheme. In fact, Tucker has been biding his time looking for the right moment to use Kyle.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then there’s Billy. The Jabot co-CEO has long suspected that Kyle’s sudden willingness to be COO of Jabot was insincere. Who can blame Billy? For weeks prior, Kyle was stomping around Genoa City like a spoiled brat, complaining he deserved to have Billy’s job. Then in a blink of an eye, Kyle happened to realize he sounded entitled and was happy to accept any leadership role in the family business.

Billy is understandably not trusting of his nephew and has been sure to make that known to Jack (Peter Bergman). Plus, Billy has had some recent interactions with Tucker, where Tucker has seemed more smug than usual, leading Billy to believe that Tucker got to Kyle.

With all of that being said, we imagine that Tucker will soon paint the picture for Billy that Kyle is currently betraying the Abbotts. It’s within reason to think that Tucker has recorded some conversations between him and Kyle that serve as incriminating evidence. Is it possible that Tucker will take snippets of those conversations and leave them for Billy to find?

Trevor St. John and Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Even though Kyle is secretly working as a mole to help his family, none of the Abbotts know that except for Diane (Susan Walters). So if Billy is painted the picture that Kyle and Tucker are allies, that is sure to set off a firestorm in the Abbott clan. Billy would probably tell his brother, and Jack is bound to explode.

It wasn’t that long ago when Jack swore to Billy that if Tucker got his hooks into Kyle, Tucker would pay. Any perceived proof that Kyle and Tucker are partners will likely send Jack into a fit of rage, going after his nemesis and confronting his son.

Now Kyle and Diane may both try to calmly explain to Jack that Kyle’s a mole, which could alleviate his feelings of deception. However, the Jabot CEO could still be just as angry for Diane knowingly sending their son to tangle with Tucker, as Kyle is hardly the equal opponent.

Should our theory prove correct and Tucker gifts Billy with audio of an alleged betrayal, the Abbotts could end the year similarly how they began it — at each other’s throats.