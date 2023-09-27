The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria RUINS Victor’s big comeback?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless, Victor (Eric Braeden) arguably has the most ungrateful and entitled children in all of Genoa City.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in particular carry themselves as if they built Newman Enterprises from the ground up, not their father. While the pair’s frustration with being involved in Victor’s months-long game of executive musical chairs is understandable, they behave as if Victor doesn’t have the right to do whatever he pleases with his company.

Now Adam lately has attempted to portray this newly invented version of himself that is apologetic for his past and ready to be the poster boy for humility. He told his father he was willing to work for Newman again, starting at the bottom and working his way up the corporate ladder. Even if we don’t believe him, Adam’s pitch was good enough to sell to Victor who makes him Nate’s (Sean Dominic) assistant in the episode airing on September 27.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Victoria on the other hand hasn’t been as gracious with her demotion. She’s been on a campaign stating Victor isn’t fit to run Newman at this stage of his life, expressing to both Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she’s worried about her dad returning to such a stressful role. Victoria pointed to her father’s recent back-and-forth decisions with his companies as an example of his possible mental decline.

To date, Nikki and Nick haven’t quite expressed Victoria’s level of concern. In the episode airing on September 27, Nick cautioned his sister not to take her opinions to Victor, as their dad would likely be outraged with Victoria’s assertion that he can no longer run Newman. In fact, Nick predicted her mentioning it would result in The Mustache unleashing his wrath.

With all that said, Victoria doesn’t appear willing to let go of her uneasiness about her father, or perhaps more importantly, the fact that she wants to be back in the top position at the family business. It’s clear she wants her portrait back up on the wall. So what does Victoria do next? Commit acts of sabotage of course.

Sean Dominic and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We already have a hunch that Victoria will somehow exploit Adam’s new job as Nate’s assistant. Framing Adam for some heinous act with the business would almost guarantee Adam would be fired and cause Victor’s decision-making skills to be questioned since the patriarch is the one who rehired his son.

However, Victoria could easily take things further. In the time that she’s been running the show at Newman, she’s amassed her own set of business contacts, developed her own projects on behalf of the company and probably has her own group of execs at Newman that are more loyal to her than her father. It’s possible that she can use all her connections to help make sure Victor’s future big moves for the company fail or at the very least become stalled.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Or just maybe, Victoria implores all of these corporate associates not to do business with Victor, explaining that he’s not always up to the task and is more of a figurehead of the company. In effect, she would be running Newman in the shadows. This is a plan that may not work long term though, as Victor is quite sharp and would likely sense if he’s being turned into some kind of Newman mascot.

Whatever actually happens next as it pertains to Victor and Victoria, we doubt their dynamic will be rainbows and peace signs in the near future.