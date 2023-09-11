The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally hides an Adam SECRET from Nick?

As the corporate world in The Young and the Restless tries to settle down in the wake of all the upheaval at Newman Enterprises, its subsidiary Newman Media and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) Kirsten Unlimited, two people that have seemingly been left out of the business power game are Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman).

For Sally’s part, in the wake of Victor (Eric Braeden) abruptly rescinding his offer to allow her to run a fashion division at Newman Enterprises, she has turned to Nick (Joshua Morrow) to help fund her own fashion business. Given her determination to forge her own path and succeed outside of the world of Jabot, Chancellor-Winters and Newman, we have to commend her.

When it comes to the recently unemployed Adam, during the week of September 4, he kicked off an apology tour with Sharon and Nick, and he continues on in this vein during the week of September 11 with Victor. Adam’s confession of wanting to be humble and a better man moving forward seems to be all an act to get close to his family as he plots revenge, but until he reveals all his cards, he’s committed to playing this reinvented person.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then the episode that airs on Monday, September 11, Adam stops by Sally’s to talk. After he jokes with her about being old-fashioned in using pencils and notebooks over a tablet for her designs, he professes to be happy for her. Sally in turn expresses how she worries about him, however, he assures her that he has a plan and that he’s “real close to making it happen, just one step at a time.”

With all that being said, our intuition is telling us that Nick’s relationship with Sally is in grave danger. For starters, Adam for weeks has been walking around Genoa City stating his desire to reclaim what was lost. While he’s largely meant that as it pertains to Newman Media, that’s not happening any time soon with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) now in charge. However, could he go after something else he’s lost — his relationship with Sally? Possibly.

Even after Sally opted to be with his brother and subsequently blamed Adam for the death of baby Ava, Adam has never stopped loving Sally. It doesn’t look like she’s ever stopped loving him either, even though she’s with Nick.

Courtney Hope and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Speaking of Nick, with him set to work directly with Sharon in retooling Kirsten Unlimited, his relationship with Sally is likely to hit a few speed bumps soon. The chemistry between Nick and Sharon is never really gone for this on-again-off-again couple, and with them working closely on a daily basis, Sally could find her place in Nick’s life threatened.

It’s not hard to imagine that Adam would be the sturdy shoulder that Sally leans on to cope with her insecurities about Nick and Sharon. Adam in turn could use the situation to his advantage and may make a play for Sally. Again, considering she still has feelings for Adam, it’s reasonable to think she’ll give into her emotions and hook up with him.

Should that occur, Sally is likely to actually keep an Adam hookup a secret. She may not love Nick as she does Adam, but she appreciates Nick for the stability he provides and could want to stay with the older Newman.

Plus, Nick’s the investor in her new business, and considering how much she wants her career to take off, it’s easy to think she’ll want to keep a night with Adam under wraps as long as she can. Adam may also want to keep things a secret because if news broke too early about him and Sally reconnecting, that could derail his overall revenge scheme for the Newman clan.

Additionally, we should point out that it’s the soap opera world, so secrets followed by explosive reveals are par for the course.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now there is also a chance that should a secret develop between Sally and Adam, it won’t have anything to do with a night of passion. Since Sally knows Adam pretty well, she may be quick to call him out on the sincerity of his newfound humility. Although he’d likely try to convince her that he’s being truthful about this new version of himself, perhaps she’d apply enough pressure to get him to admit to his Newman takedown plot.

For those wondering why Sally would keep that kind of information secret, allow us to once more call to your attention that Victor convinced Sally to leave her position at Chancellor-Winters and then took away her job offer at Newman.

To add, Victor hasn’t been the nicest to her since arriving in Genoa City. She may want to see The Mustache get taken down a peg while keeping her hands clean. Sally could demand Adam doesn’t do anything that would directly impact Nick, but she could reason as long as Nick is at Kirsten Unlimited, any attacks against Victor and Newman Enterprises should leave Nick in the clear.

Either way, if a secret develops between Sally and Adam, it’s sure to mean the end for #Snick (that’s Sally and Nick of course).