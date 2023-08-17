The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor STUNS Sally!

Many fans of The Young and the Restless found it quite odd when Victor (Eric Braeden) offered Sally (Courtney Hope) the chance to lead a fashion division at Newman Enterprises only a few short weeks ago.

He’s not been her biggest fan given she’s been a point of contention for Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Although he warmed up to her a bit in the wake of her losing her child, his offering her such a big career opportunity still was a bit strange. Even Nick and Adam came to an agreement that their father’s move was surprising and warned Sally against accepting the new position. However, Sally trusted her own gut and quit working at Chancellor-Winters, deciding to embark on a new career journey.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Sadly for her, she should have listened to the advice of her boyfriend and her ex. In the episode airing on August 17, Sally goes to the Newman Ranch to happily tell Victor that she’ll agree to run Newman Enterprises’ fashion division. He in turn completely stuns her by stating that the offer he made is no longer available. In fact, he claims there will never be a fashion division at his company and really doesn’t provide much explanation for his change of heart.

When she asks if his decision is a temporary one, Victor reiterates that there will never be a fashion sector at Newman. She leaves their meeting gutted and with good reason. Sally is now unemployed. Take a look at some of the exchange below.

#yr🇨🇦spoiler Wed🇨🇦 Thurs🇺🇸 #yr50 pic.twitter.com/B0lUQ0KrVyAugust 16, 2023 See more

Even for Victor, the move seems rather shrewd, which makes us think he has another plan in the works. Could he be hoping Sally winds up working at Adustus (now known as SNA Media as of August 17) alongside Adam? Perhaps The Mustache thinks Sally working closely with Adam will be what his son needs to help prevent him from being so ruthless, manipulative and careless.

If that’s Victor’s plan, it may not be an awful one considering that in the same episode, Sally meets with Adam and the latter even expresses a desire to work with her again and notes her potential good influence on him.

Joshua Morrow and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Additionally, it’s possible that Victor leaving Sally in the cold is the catalyst he thinks will drive Adam and Nick to find some common ground.

However, as a viewer, we have to anticipate that a good amount of fireworks are in store at SNA Media, especially if Sally were to join. Considering Adam and Nick often despise each other, Sharon and new-hire Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) loathe one another, there are clearly sparks flying still between Sally and Adam and Nick and Sharon are likely headed for a romantic reunion, we’d say the new company has some drama that lies ahead.