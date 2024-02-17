The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of February 19-23

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 19-23.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 19-23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 19

"Victor is concerned about Nikki’s decision making, Ashley makes a dangerous choice, and Audra lets her guard down with Tucker."

Tuesday, February 20

"Nikki falls into a trap, Nate gives Audra unsolicited advice, and Adam goes out on a limb to help Sally."

Wednesday, February 21

"Jill throws Billy and Devon a curveball, Abby has a painful reminder about her past, and Phyllis gives Danny a peace offering."

Thursday, February 22

"Victor reveals a plan to protect Nikki, Adam and Chelsea put their differences aside to help Conner and Nick evaluates his feelings for Sally."

Friday, February 23

"Victor tasks Michael with a tricky assignment, Ashley has a change of heart and Victoria worries about Claire having a set back."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 12 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 12: "Victor and Victoria discuss how to help Nikki, Billy comforts Chelsea, and Ashley accuses her family of betrayal."

Tuesday, February 13: "Ashley and Tucker have a heated exchange, Chance romances Summer, and Nick reconnects with Phyllis."

Wednesday, February 14: "Victor shares shocking news with Nikki, Adam goes out on a limb for Sally, and Claire receives a surprise visitor."

Thursday, February 15: "Victor puts his latest plan in motion, Ashley has a painful reminder of her past, and Jordan finds a new way to target Nikki."

Friday, February 16: "Victor demands answers from Jack, Billy and Devon engage in a power struggle, and Victoria vows to protect Claire."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.