This gripping Netflix true crime story has just taken No 1 spot

This true crime film is just as big as Stranger Things right now...

Netflix's latest true crime documentary Girl in the Picture is currently as popular as Stranger Things and has now reached the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 film list in the UK, while also rapidly climbing the US Netflix charts.

The documentary is quite a complex one and follows a woman who is found dying by the side of a road, leaving behind a son, a man who claims to be her husband, and a mystery that unfolds with dramatic results.

When the police identify 20-year-old Tonya Hughes it becomes clear that this is a haunting story about false identities, abuse, kidnap and murder, with a twist that no one saw coming. And the terrifying part is: all of this was real.

True crime fans are fascinated by this case, which has seen it skyrocket all the way to Netflix's Top 10 list, beating the likes of The Sea Beast and The Man from Toronto who are in at number 2 and 4 in the UK.

If you have seen it and you're confused, check out our Girl in the Picture piece which will hopefully shed some light on this complex, twisty-turny case.

Reviews for Girl in the Picture have put the gripping true crime film at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 87%, so most people are very impressed with the investigative piece, directed by Skye Borgman.

The jaw-dropping true crime story of a search to solve a 30-year old mystery: who was Sharon Marshall, and why was her real identity unknown to everyone — even her? #GirlInThePicture debuts July 6, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gI27Xrq9CqJune 16, 2022 See more

With Girl in the Picture being as popular as Stranger Things season 4 right now, there are plenty of reviews for it with critics describing it as "captivating", "impressively detailed" and "gut-wrenching".

Steven Prokopy at Third Coast Review said: "Girl in the Picture is another captivating example of documentary storytelling, while also acting as a beautiful tribute to someone with so much potential and resilience that it crushes a small part of you that her life turned out the way it did."

Noel Murray at the Los Angeles Times adds: "While Girl in the Picture doesn’t skip over any salacious details, it also doesn’t let its villain define what the story is about. Instead, Borgman brings Floyd’s victims back to life, by giving a voice to those who miss them."

So with glowing reviews like this, Girl in the Picture might be your next true crime obsession and it's available on Netflix globally right now.