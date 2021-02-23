'This is Us' star Mandy Moore gives birth to her first child!

Sometimes life imitates art. And actress Mandy Moore — who plays multi-generational mom Rebecca on the hit NBC series This is Us — has given birth to her first child.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," she wrote on instagram on Feb. 23. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

It's her first child with musician Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes.

Moore didn't say exactly when little Gus was born, but four days previous she'd noted she was "Still waiting for this little man to make an appearance."

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, which tells the story of a family that features two surviving children from a triplet pregnancy, and an adopted brother. The show pulled off a number of twists with its use of flashbacks — most notably that Rebecca's husband, Jack, was killed when the children were 17 years old, and Rebecca later marries his best friend, Jack. It sounds crazy, but it works thanks to the use of flashbacks and flash-forwards. (And the heavy reliance of the makeup department for Moore to portray Rebecca through the decades.)

This is Us is the brainchild of Dan Fogelman and in addition to Moore stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley as the grown up siblings, and a host of others as the children in other ages.

This is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC and also is available on Hulu, Peacock and other streaming services.