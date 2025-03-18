'Thrilling' 2025 Woody Harrelson movie now available to watch at home — and it's 'Certified Fresh'

You can now watch the harrowing story of the incredible deep sea rescue that is Last Breath at home, as the Woody Harrelson movie is officially available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms in the US as of Tuesday, March 18.

Based on a true story (and a documentary that director Alex Parkinson originally made a documentary about in 2019), Last Breath recounts a team of deep sea divers as they must battle the elements and a ticking clock to save one of their colleagues trapped hundreds of feet below the surface of the ocean. In addition to Harrelson, the movie stars Simu Liu and Finn Cole.

WTW’s Last Breath review called the movie a “thrilling big-screen adventure” and gave the movie four stars. Other critics also gave the movie good marks, as it is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have also enjoyed the movie, as it has a 92% “Verified Hot” rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well.

If that has you intrigued to watch Last Breath now that it is available for at-home viewing, you can buy or rent the movie via Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play and YouTube.

And if you would prefer to see it on the big screen to get the experience that WTW’s Jason Best described in his review, Last Breath is still playing in movie theaters in the US. The movie remains exclusively available in cinemas in the UK at this time. Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch Last Breath.

Just to be clear, Last Breath is not yet available as part of a major streamer’s lineup, you can only buy or rent the movie through digital on-demand platforms. However, as Last Breath is a Focus Features movie, it is all but assured that when it does reach streaming it will first do so on Peacock, whose parent company NBCUniversal owns Focus Features.

Another 2025 new movie also makes its home debut on March 18, as the indie drama My Dead Friend Zoe starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman is also now available to buy or rent.

Watch the Last Breath trailer directly below if you need any final convincing of whether or not to watch the movie: