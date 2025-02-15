Trapped in the Spotlight is Lifetime's latest music-industry thriller, debuting tonight

After taking on the country-music scene in Murder in Nashville earlier this month, the latest Lifetime thriller is taking on another corner of the music industry: the R&B scene. Premiering tonight, February 15, at 8pm Eastern Time, Trapped in the Spotlight centers on an estranged R&B duo Luscious, and what happens when they're shockingly brought together yet again by a dangerous kidnapper.

"Neveah, a canceled R&B singer, struggles to rebuild her career and regain her fame 15 years after breaking up with her estranged co-star, Lupita, who publicly betrayed her. When a psychotic music producer kidnaps both women, they must earn their survival by completing their magnum opus album while being held hostage in his studio," reads the official synopsis of the movie, per Lifetime. "With life and legacy on the line, Neveah and Lupita must face the demons of their past and decide if they can trust each other in order to make it out alive."

Leading the cast of Trapped in the Spotlight is High School Musical star Monique Coleman as Neveah, the younger member of Luscious — the actress is also an executive producer on the film — and Melyssa Ford (Hunting Housewives, Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas) as the group's elder singer Lupita. Coleman and Ford are joined by actors Emmanuel Kabongo as Izaak, Romaine Waite as Marcel, Glen Michael Grant as Lenny, Scott Anthony Cavalheiro as Quinten, Eden Cupid as Simon and Sammy Jo Higgens as Roxanne. In the director's seat, we've got Nicole G. Leier, with a script penned by writers Derick Ackerley, Jag Gill, Alberto Halfeld and Rene Rodriguez-Lopez.

To tune into the premiere of the harrowing drama Trapped in the Spotlight tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Trapped in the Spotlight will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, February 16.

Sneak Peek | Trapped In The Spotlight | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Trapped in the Spotlight above before tuning into the new Lifetime thriller tonight.