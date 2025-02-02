Lifetime's Murder in Nashville combines country music with a crime drama

Want your new crime drama to have a country twang? Murder in Nashville is just the thriller for you — premiering tonight, February 2, at 8pm Eastern Time, the Lifetime movie takes viewers into the titular Tennessee town as a series of honky-tonk homicides rattles the world-famous Music City.

Per Lifetime, the official synopsis for Murder in Nashville reads: "Eden moves to Nashville and gets swept up in a whirlwind romance with Jax, the son of wealthy power player in the country music scene, but things take a turn when other women turn up dead and dark family secrets are unearthed."

Leading the cast is Sarah Zanotti (The Unraveling, Faye) as aspiring musician Eden Perry, with Nick Puya (Trapped in the Rocky Mountains, Billionaire's Baby) as Nashville nepo baby Jax Callahan. Rounding out the rest of the powerful Callahan clan are Corbin Timbrook as patriarch Burt, Ellen B. Williams as Victoria Callahan and Kate Dailey as Lily Callahan. The rest of the cast includes Trisha Nuyen Owen as Alexa, Alex Bowling as Savannah, Diane D Carter as Charlotte and Allen C. Shepherd Sr. as Detective Ryan. The murder mystery was directed by Patricia Frontain (Surviving the Sleepover, Twisted Sister), with a screenplay written by Ashley O'Neil (Secret Life of the Pastor's Wife).

To tune into the premiere of the harrowing drama Murder in Nashville tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Murder in Nashville will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, February 3.