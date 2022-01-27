'Trigger Point' star Adrian Lester accidentally reveals huge spoiler

*Warning - Trigger Point episode one spoilers below!*

Trigger Point star Adrian Lester accidentally gave away some massive spoilers when he took to Twitter earlier this week.

Starring opposite Vicky McClure in the new drama, Adrian Lester plays the role of Joel Nutkins, an experienced bomb disposal operative with the London Metropolitan Bomb Disposal Squad.

The first episode was off to a dramatic start, with fans shocked at what happened during the final scene where Joel appeared to meet a very grisly fate while investigating a local housing estate.

With lots of Twitter fans reeling from the news, Adrian also joined the conversation by reflecting on some of the ways his characters have been treated over the years.

He joked: "THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW - froze to death, RIVIERA - blown up. DOOMSDAY - shot in the back with arrows, TRIGGER POINT - blown up. This job is killing me."

But unfortunately, some followers hadn't yet seen the first episode of Trigger Point, and the actor had accidentally spoiled what happened to Joel before certain TV fans had the opportunity to see it for themselves. Oops!

The actor has since deleted the big spoiler, taking to Twitter again to write a follow-up post which read: "Ahem… Seems my last one might have been a little ‘too soon'"

Ahem….. Seems my last one might have been a little ‘too soon’.January 24, 2022 See more

With episode 2 of Trigger Point airing this Sunday, fans should find out the truth about Joel's fate and whether or not he actually died as a result of the horrible explosion.

Fans were beside themselves after the shocking cliffhanger, but not everyone is convinced that Joel actually died. Some believe he's just been injured, or even that he faked his own death!

We're definitely used to twists and turns when it comes to Jed Mercurio, so we'll have to tune in on Sunday to find out what happens.

Trigger Point continues on Sunday, Jan. 30th at 9pm on ITV. Episodes are also available via ITV Hub.