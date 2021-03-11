Tubi adds 42 new shows and movies starting March 15

Tubi — one of the best ways to watch free movies and shows online — today announced 42 new TV shows and movies that are coming to the service starting March 15.

The content runs the gamut across time, space and genres. You'll get the two seasons of the 1978 version of Battlestar Galactica, as well as the first seasons of the 2004 Battlestar Galactica reboot from SYFY. (And for more sci-fi fun, Season 1 of 1979's Buck Rogers is headed to Tubi, too.)

On the movies side, you'll find the classic Jennifer Connelly flick Career Opportunities. (Be sure to check her out 30 years later in the Snowpiercer series.) There's also the classic John Ritter comedy Problem Child, and Kevin Smith's seminal Mallrats.

On the horror front, you can find 1992's must-watch Candyman, and the more recent Do Not Reply.

Tubi has more than 30,000 movies and TV shows from more than 250 content partners, including every major studio. It has seen more than 200 million hours streamed each month since April 2020.

Tubi is available on every major streaming platform. That includes iOS and Android devices, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, and on the web. The free service is supported by advertising.

New TV shows coming to Tubi

Battlestar Galactica (2004) - Seasons 1-2

Battlestar Galactica (1978) - Seasons 1-2

Bewitched (1964) - Seasons 1-2

Buck Rogers (1979) - Season 1

Dawson’s Creek (1998) - Seasons 1-2

Designing Women (1986) - Seasons 1-2

Dominion (2014) - Seasons 1-2

Dracula (2013) - Season 1

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (1994) - Seasons 1-6

Kojak (2004) - Season 1

Law & Order: UK (2009) - Seasons 1-8

Shades of Blue (2016) - Seasons 1-3

Telenovela (2015) - Season 1

Xena: Warrior Princess (1995) - Seasons 1-4

New movies coming to Tubi

Action / Thriller:

Hard Target (1993)

Hard Target 2 (2016)

Last Three Days (2020)

The Guest (2014)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

Wetware (2018)

New comedies coming to Tubi

Career Opportunities (1991)

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

Junior (1994)

Mallrats (1995)

Paper Soldiers (2002)

Problem Child (1990)

New dramas coming to Tubi

7 Days in Entebbe (2018)

The Racer (2020)

New horror films coming to Tubi

Alone Wolf (2020)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Bad Impulse (2019)

Blood Creek (2008)

Candyman (1992)

Do Not Reply (2019)

Don’t Click (2020)

Dwellers: The Curse of Pastor Strokes (2019)

Mama (2013)

The Boy (2015)

The New Daughter (2009)

New kids/family movies coming to Tubi