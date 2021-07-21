What's new on Tubi in August 2021

The Terminator arrives on Tubi in August.

If you haven’t checked out FOX’s free streaming service, Tubi, then it’s definitely worth a look. The service has 30,000+ ad-supported movies and TV shows, and it’s adding a few more in August.

Highlights for August include the addition of the full Jaws franchise as part of its Shark Month: Bitefest lineup as well as old favorites such as The Terminator, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Little Miss Sunshine.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming in August:

Action

American Assassin (2017) – starting 8/2

Elektra (2005)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

MI 5: The Greater Good (2015)

Robocop 2 (1990)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

True Lies (1994)

Black Cinema

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Marci X (2003)

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious (2009)

Scott Joplin (1977)

The Perfect Match (2016)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Woo (1998)

Comedy

500 Days of Summer (2009)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Sitter (2011)

Drama

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Invictus (2009)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Horror

Black Rock (2012)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent Part 2 (2009)

The New Daughter (2009)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Kids & Family

Hook (1991)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Space Chimps (2008)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Sci-Fi

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Flatliners (2017) - starting 8/28

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Thriller

13 (2003)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Swim (2021) – starting 8/13

Phone Booth (2003)

TV Series

Class (2016)

Confessions of a Serial Killer (2019)

High & Dry (2018)

Life (2020)

Misfits (2009)

The Aliens (2016)

The First Team (2020)

Tubi en Español

Black Rock (2012)

LA Confidential (1997)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Stay (2005)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)