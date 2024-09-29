TV on the Edge delves into that iconic Oprah Winfrey weight loss moment

CNN's new series TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Out Culture "explores and revisits the TV moments that took culture over the edge through the direct lens of the writers and producers behind it all," per the network. And tonight's episode recounts that memorable moment when Oprah Winfrey wheeled out a wagon full of fat in a 1980s episode of her talk show to signify how much weight she had lost (not the last time that Winfrey would tackle the subject).

Airing Sunday, September 29 at 9pm Eastern Time on CNN, the hourlong episode will delve into the iconic TV event as well as the larger impact of the "Daytime Diet Wars" with "never-before-heard details from those who were there" as well as commentary from celebrities, TV insiders, politicians, journalists, comedians, and culture critics.

The episode description reads: "In 1988, Oprah walks on stage wearing slim size 10 Calvin Klein blue jeans, a black turtleneck and… wheeling 67 pounds of animal fat piled into a Radio Flyer red wagon. The stunt not only reveals how much weight she lost but shines a light on our country’s obsession with fatness proving that diet culture spares no one."

Future installments of the TV on the Edge series will explore Ellen DeGeneres coming out on her sitcom in 1997 to Kanye’s shocking Katrina outburst on NBC’s telethon Concert for Hurricane Relief in 2005. Those episodes will air on the next two Sundays, at 9pm ET.

“Leaning into our success with CNN Original Series that survey pop culture and television history, TV on the Edge is a fresh take on the genre and embraces the nostalgia of these iconic moments which continue to resonate long after their initial broadcast,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide.

So you don't miss one of TV on the Edge's small-screen deep dives, you're going to need access to CNN to tune into tonight's edition and all future episodes. Handily, the cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Episodes will also be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.