TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, 25 June

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+

American actor Tony Hale as Mr Benedict in The Mysterious Benedict Society. (Image credit: ©Disney)

When the world is struck by a worrying crisis known as The Emergency, a group of orphans seem unlikely saviours. But the gifted youngsters at the heart of this clever fantasy, based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s novels, have a knack for homing in on the truth. Tony Hale is brilliant as Mr Benedict, the philanthropist who sends the children undercover to expose the source of the calamity, and there are winning performances from the young actors as the secret agents. With plenty of high-octane thrills, this is a real family treat.

★★★★ CC

Scotland: A Year in the Wild, 7pm, Channel 5

Otters are just some of the stars of the show in this stunning film about Scottish wildlife. (Image credit: Channel 5)

This tranquil series begins in the spring, when animals across Scotland are looking for a mate. There’s beautiful footage of black grouse and mountain hares on the mainland and a mother otter and cub on Shetland. In the Cairngorms National Park, impressive male capercaillies strut their stuff and red squirrels gorge on the abundance of food. Back on Shetland, a humpback whale arrives to feast on plankton, and a pair of puffins dig a burrow to raise their young.

★★★★ JL

Great Paintings of the World, 9pm, Channel 5

Andrew Marr reveals his passion for great art in this new 10-part series. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Andrew Marr isn't just after the story of the Netherlands' most famous painting, The Night Watch, but also of the man who painted it, Rembrandt van Rijn. It's a real roller-coaster tale too, with Rembrandt going from being the hottest property in Amsterdam when he painted it to dying years later utterly broke – he was buried in a pauper's grave. Can The Night Watch – a colossal picture – shed any light on an artist whose life was as large as his painting?

★★★★ SM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I May Destroy You, season one, BBC iPlayer

Michaela Coel in the award-winning drama. (Image credit: Various Artists Ltd)

This drama about sexual consent, created and written by its star Michaela Coel, was a big winner at this month's BAFTAs, picking up awards for Mini-series and Leading Actress for Coel – and deservedly so. It is a raw, thought-provoking drama, but also funny and thrilling.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Ant-Man, 8.10pm, BBC1

When Paul Rudd's cat burglar first dons a special suit created by scientist Michael Douglas that enables the wearer to shrink to the size of an ant, the Borrowers-style perils he faces are inherently funny in this refreshingly engaging adventure.

★★★★ NP

