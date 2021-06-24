TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, 25 June
The Mysterious Benedict Society is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight look out for family friendly new series The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney+, beautiful scenery and animals in Channel 5's Scotland: A Year in the Wild and Andrew Marr reveals his first passion is art and not politics in Great Paintings of the World also on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.
What's on TV tonight
Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...
Best TV shows on TV tonight
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+
When the world is struck by a worrying crisis known as The Emergency, a group of orphans seem unlikely saviours. But the gifted youngsters at the heart of this clever fantasy, based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s novels, have a knack for homing in on the truth. Tony Hale is brilliant as Mr Benedict, the philanthropist who sends the children undercover to expose the source of the calamity, and there are winning performances from the young actors as the secret agents. With plenty of high-octane thrills, this is a real family treat.
★★★★ CC
Scotland: A Year in the Wild, 7pm, Channel 5
This tranquil series begins in the spring, when animals across Scotland are looking for a mate. There’s beautiful footage of black grouse and mountain hares on the mainland and a mother otter and cub on Shetland. In the Cairngorms National Park, impressive male capercaillies strut their stuff and red squirrels gorge on the abundance of food. Back on Shetland, a humpback whale arrives to feast on plankton, and a pair of puffins dig a burrow to raise their young.
★★★★ JL
Great Paintings of the World, 9pm, Channel 5
Andrew Marr isn't just after the story of the Netherlands' most famous painting, The Night Watch, but also of the man who painted it, Rembrandt van Rijn. It's a real roller-coaster tale too, with Rembrandt going from being the hottest property in Amsterdam when he painted it to dying years later utterly broke – he was buried in a pauper's grave. Can The Night Watch – a colossal picture – shed any light on an artist whose life was as large as his painting?
★★★★ SM
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
I May Destroy You, season one, BBC iPlayer
This drama about sexual consent, created and written by its star Michaela Coel, was a big winner at this month's BAFTAs, picking up awards for Mini-series and Leading Actress for Coel – and deservedly so. It is a raw, thought-provoking drama, but also funny and thrilling.
Best film to watch on TV tonight
Ant-Man, 8.10pm, BBC1
When Paul Rudd's cat burglar first dons a special suit created by scientist Michael Douglas that enables the wearer to shrink to the size of an ant, the Borrowers-style perils he faces are inherently funny in this refreshingly engaging adventure.
★★★★ NP
Live sport
- Tennis: Eastbourne, 1pm - 5.15pm, BBC2
- International Women's Rugby League, 5.30pm - 8.00pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
Soaps on TV tonight
- Emmerdale, 7pm, ITV
- Coronation Street, 7.30pm, ITV
- EastEnders, 7.45pm, BBC1
- Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4
If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…
Don't miss The Mysterious Benedict Society on TV tonight – great family entertainment.
Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.
Happy viewing! And don't forget to check out Bingewatch — the brilliant podcast for TV addicyst.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.