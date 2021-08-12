TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 13

On TV tonight, Paul and Suki arrive in the stunning Lake District in Motorhoming with Merton & Webster on Channel 5, a new historical documentary series begins on BBC2 called The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family and C4 has more beautiful Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains & Coasts. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Motorhoming with Merton & Webster, 8pm, Channel 5

Paul Merton and Suki Webster take 'Millie the motorhome' to the Lake District. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Paul, Suki and Millie the motorhome make it to the Lake District this week to continue their UK staycation. After surviving Paul’s navigating, a low bridge and Suki’s sugar rush after too much Kendal Mint Cake, the pair are in Coniston Water. The views are spectacular but the water is freezing, and their attempt at wild swimming is more a quick dip before racing back to Millie for a hot shower. After a stunning hike above the village of Grasmere, they try canoeing on Derwent Water, where Beatrix Potter found inspiration for many of her classic tales.

★★★ JL

The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family, 9pm, BBC2

Was Anne Boleyn the unluckiest queen in history? (Image credit: BBC)

Historian Tracy Borman follows in the footsteps of Queen Anne Boleyn and her family over the three most important days of her downfall – her arrest, trial and execution – in this new series. Chronicling her journey from beloved wife of Henry VIII to an outcast accused of adultery and incest, Tracy looks at how Anne spent her last fateful days, as well as exposing those who plotted her demise. Punished for having a miscarriage, found guilty without a fair trial and with family members willing to betray her, it seems Anne may have been the unluckiest queen in history.

★★★★ NH

Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains & Coasts, 8pm, C4

Farmers Nerys, Garry and Seren Williams with some of their young flock. (Image credit: C4)

Welsh singer and broadcaster Cerys Matthews continues to narrate this beautiful celebration of the land and people of Wales. It begins in the Brecon Beacons where hardy hill farmer Garry is rounding up his flock for lambing. But spread over 400-acres of unfenced and wild terrain, not all the sheep want to flock together. As climbers John and Daffydd enjoy a bracing day on the slopes of the Carneddau mountain range in Snowdonia, stud farmers Ifan and Myfanwy in Pembrokeshire reveal why they are so passionate about protecting the wonderful Welsh cob pony.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mr Corman, season 1, Apple TV+

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt stars as teacher Mr Corman. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock from the Sun) stars in this comedy-drama as Josh Corman, a wannabe musician and teacher searching for meaning in his life. After breaking up with his fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) he’s been living with his best friend Victor (Narcos star Arturo Castro) and his mental health has taken a bit of a beating. His mother, played by An Officer and a Gentleman star Debra Winger, does her best to cheer him up, but usually ends up making things worse. Watch out for the innovative use of musical fantasy sequences, such as Josh flying through the night sky after a disastrous date. An honest and engaging 10-part series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Vertigo, 4.45pm, Sky Cinema Greats/NOW

James Stewart and Kim Novak star. (Image credit: Sky)

A whole day of films from master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock? Don’t mind if we do! Today Sky Cinema Greats is showing The Birds (12.20pm), Marnie (2.30pm), Rear Window (7pm), Psycho (9pm), and – often voted the best film of all time – Vertigo. James Stewart plays retired cop Scottie, who is asked by an old acquaintance to follow his wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), after she has been acting strangely. But Scottie soon falls for the seemingly vulnerable Madeleine and his feelings begin to tip over into obsession…

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India , 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Brentford v Arsenal, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

