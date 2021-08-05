TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 6

On TV tonight, sit back and enjoy the beautiful Welsh countryside and meet some friendly folk in Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains & Coasts on C4, a new thriller starts on Amazon Prime Video called Cruel Summer and husband and wife duo Paul and Suki try a different kind of holiday in Motorhoming with Merton & Webster on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains & Coasts, 8pm, C4

This new series celebrates the people who live and work in Wales’ three National Parks. Farmer Rhodri has been tending his flock on the uplands near Bala in Snowdonia for 43 years, but heavy snowfall in April brings chaos to an already busy lambing season. Down south in Pembrokeshire, fisherman Mark sails out to set his lobster pots and then sell his catch straight off his boat to some lucky customers. Finally, in the Brecon Beacons three friends carry out essential maintenance work from a great height on Carreg Cennen Castle.

★★★★ JL

Cruel Summer, Amazon Prime Video

Set in Texas across the three summers of 1993, 94 and 95, this new psychological thriller series stars young actors Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia as high-school peers. Holt plays popular, outgoing teen Kate Wallis who mysteriously vanishes overnight, while Aurelia plays shy and awkward fellow student Jeanette Turner who seems to step seamlessly into missing Kate’s shoes until a terrible accusation is made against her. The many twists and shocks make for gripping viewing as the action flips between the three consecutive years.

★★★★★ TL

Motorhoming with Merton & Webster, 8pm, Channel 5

With Brits going staycation-crazy, Paul Merton and his comedian wife, Suki Webster, take to the A roads to see if motorhoming is up their street. Despite a spot of mild road rage, torrential rain, getting trapped in bathrooms and meeting ‘vanlifers’ with a caravan named ‘Donatella Vansace’, the affable duo make life on the road very appealing. Pass the driving gloves!

★★★★ RF



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Clarkson's Farm, Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson stays true to his acerbic, bolshie TV persona as this entertaining new eight part series tracks his progress getting to grips, (or not, as seems to be the case at first), with the 1,000-acre Cotswold farm where he lives. The opening episode sees him purchase a ludicrously huge Lamborghini tractor that he is clueless about operating, make a hash of ploughing some fields and get a severe telling-off from his new right hand man, young farmer Kaleb, who brings fun and youth to proceedings. Fans of Clarkson will enjoy it. Farmers will be rolling their eyes in despair!

★★★★ TL

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Dry, 8.55am & 9pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

The parched, drought-hit land that surrounds an Australian Outback town is fertile enough for secrets and lies in this beautifully filmed thriller based on

Jane Harper’s hit novel of the same name. Eric Bana is on superb form as

a haunted cop who returns to his hometown after an old friend has, apparently, shot his wife and child before turning the gun on himself. Bana’s presence opens the wound of a murder 20 years before, which he may know more about than he’s letting on. Gripping, wonderfully acted and shot with a masterful eye.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button Test Cricket, England v India, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 9.05pm, BBC1

, 9.05pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

7pm, ITV Coronation Street , 7.30pm, ITV

, 7.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Don't miss Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains & Coasts on TV tonight – a beautiful celebration of the land and people of Wales.

