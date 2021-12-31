TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Dec. 31
By Joanne Lowles published
'The Big New Years & Years Eve Party' is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight, welcome in 2022 with The Big New Years & Years Eve Party on BBC1, Claire Foy and Joe Lycett are among the guests on The Graham Norton Show also on BBC1 and on Netflix a tense new thriller starts, Stay Close, starring James Nesbitt, Sarah Parish and Richard Armitage. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.
- Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
- Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
- For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide
What's on TV tonight
Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...
Best TV shows on TV tonight
The Big New Years & Years Eve Party, 11.25pm, BBC1
See in the New Year in style as Olly Alexander teams up with Kylie Minogue for
a musical extravaganza. Olly, alias Years & Years, is hosting BBC1’s annual New Year’s Eve party and among his other guests are super synth duo Pet Shop Boys. Just before Big Ben strikes 12, Olly and Kylie will sing A Second to Midnight and the party will carry on into 2022. On ITV, get the New Year bongs with the news, and if you fancy a film, Four Weddings and a Funeral is on C4 (12.05am). Happy New Year one
and all!
★★★★ NH
The Graham Norton Show, 10.20pm, BBC1
Graham’s last show of the year is always a reliably entertaining way to spend New Year’s Eve – even though it’s not live, it feels suitably festive. Tonight’s line-up of guests includes Claire Foy, who you can see in BBC1’s A Very British Scandal, Cush Jumbo, who’s starring in the Netflix thriller Stay Close (see below), and comedian and presenter Joe Lycett. There’s also music from The Divine Comedy, and, of course, the Big Red Chair!
★★★★ JP
Stay Close, Netflix
Adaptations of Safe and The Stranger by Netflix proved that Harlan Coben’s novels make for addictive TV, and this new miniseries radiates suspense and intrigue. The life of suburban mum Megan (Cush Jumbo) is shattered when an old acquaintance (Sarah Parish) reappears, bringing news that threatens to expose the past Megan has concealed. The revelation also has consequences for photographer Ray (Richard Armitage), and for a detective (James Nesbitt), whose latest investigation has echoes of an old, unsolved case…
★★★★★ SP
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Emily in Paris, season 2, Netflix
Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s glossy comedy drama was a big hit for Netflix last year, providing a bright spot during a gloomy time. Lily Collins stars as American-abroad Emily Cooper, an eager young marketing executive with a unique fashion sense, who has relocated from Chicago to Paris for work. The second season sees life becoming more complicated and chaotic for Emily as she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and his ex and her new friend Camille (Camille Razat), who wants to rekindle their romance.
Best film to watch on TV today
Coco, 2.40pm, BBC1
Disney/Pixar’s take on the Mexican Day of the Dead is a vivid, sumptuous celebration of family. Searching for his musical idol, little Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) decides to turn his back on his family and ends up in the Land of the Dead. In this skeleton-filled technicoloured world, Miguel hooks up with Héctor (Gael García Bernal), a hustler who takes the living kid under his wing. Big, bright and breezy, this is a hugely enjoyable romp that plunges into the culture and folklore of Mexico with awareness and poignancy.
Live Sport
- NBA Basketball, Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
Soaps on TV tonight
- EastEnders, 7.10pm, BBC1
- Emmerdale, 7pm, ITV
- Coronation Street, 8pm, ITV
- Home and Away, 6pm, 5Star
If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…
Don't miss The Big New Years & Years Eve Party on TV tonight — a great way to welcome in 2022 – cheers!
Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.
Happy viewing and Happy New Year!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.