TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Dec. 31

On TV tonight, welcome in 2022 with The Big New Years & Years Eve Party on BBC1, Claire Foy and Joe Lycett are among the guests on The Graham Norton Show also on BBC1 and on Netflix a tense new thriller starts, Stay Close, starring James Nesbitt, Sarah Parish and Richard Armitage. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party, 11.25pm, BBC1

Olly Alexander sings as the new year begins. (Image credit: Getty)

See in the New Year in style as Olly Alexander teams up with Kylie Minogue for

a musical extravaganza. Olly, alias Years & Years, is hosting BBC1’s annual New Year’s Eve party and among his other guests are super synth duo Pet Shop Boys. Just before Big Ben strikes 12, Olly and Kylie will sing A Second to Midnight and the party will carry on into 2022. On ITV, get the New Year bongs with the news, and if you fancy a film, Four Weddings and a Funeral is on C4 (12.05am). Happy New Year one

and all!

★★★★ NH

The Graham Norton Show, 10.20pm, BBC1

Graham Norton hosts. (Image credit: BBC)

Graham’s last show of the year is always a reliably entertaining way to spend New Year’s Eve – even though it’s not live, it feels suitably festive. Tonight’s line-up of guests includes Claire Foy, who you can see in BBC1’s A Very British Scandal, Cush Jumbo, who’s starring in the Netflix thriller Stay Close (see below), and comedian and presenter Joe Lycett. There’s also music from The Divine Comedy, and, of course, the Big Red Chair!

★★★★ JP

Stay Close, Netflix

Megan’s life is thrown into disarray. (Image credit: Netflix)

Adaptations of Safe and The Stranger by Netflix proved that Harlan Coben’s novels make for addictive TV, and this new miniseries radiates suspense and intrigue. The life of suburban mum Megan (Cush Jumbo) is shattered when an old acquaintance (Sarah Parish) reappears, bringing news that threatens to expose the past Megan has concealed. The revelation also has consequences for photographer Ray (Richard Armitage), and for a detective (James Nesbitt), whose latest investigation has echoes of an old, unsolved case…

★★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Emily in Paris, season 2, Netflix

Life gets even more chaotic for the star of the Netflix drama. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s glossy comedy drama was a big hit for Netflix last year, providing a bright spot during a gloomy time. Lily Collins stars as American-abroad Emily Cooper, an eager young marketing executive with a unique fashion sense, who has relocated from Chicago to Paris for work. The second season sees life becoming more complicated and chaotic for Emily as she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and his ex and her new friend Camille (Camille Razat), who wants to rekindle their romance.

Best film to watch on TV today

Coco, 2.40pm, BBC1

Miguel searches for his hero. (Image credit: BBC)

Disney/Pixar’s take on the Mexican Day of the Dead is a vivid, sumptuous celebration of family. Searching for his musical idol, little Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) decides to turn his back on his family and ends up in the Land of the Dead. In this skeleton-filled technicoloured world, Miguel hooks up with Héctor (Gael García Bernal), a hustler who takes the living kid under his wing. Big, bright and breezy, this is a hugely enjoyable romp that plunges into the culture and folklore of Mexico with awareness and poignancy.

Live Sport

NBA Basketball, Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Big New Years & Years Eve Party on TV tonight — a great way to welcome in 2022 – cheers!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing and Happy New Year!