TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, July 30

King Gary, 9.30pm, BBC1

Wedding bells are in the air as we return for a second series of this good-natured comedy about a family man with a big heart. Tom Davis is on top form as lovable everyman Gary King, yet while his fiancée Terri (Laura Checkley) is busy planning their wedding, he’s more concerned with finding out who’s dumping rubbish in his skip. Gary recruits neighbour Stuart to help him get to the truth, but soon discovers his pal is going through a rough patch, with comedian Romesh Ranganathan delivering a moving performance as the bereft dad.

★★★★ SMA

Law & Order: Organized Crime, 10pm, Sky Witness/NOW

Detective Elliot Stabler investigates an international drugs cartel. (Image credit: Sky)

Fans of Law & Order are in for a real treat as the new spin-off series begins, following on from the dramatic events of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit that aired at 9pm. The brilliant Christopher Meloni is back as Detective Elliot Stabler and this time it’s personal. ‘I want answers, closure, I need that for my children,’ he quietly rages. Back from Rome and dealing with a devastating personal loss, Stabler throws himself into investigating an international drugs cartel, run by known crime boss Manfredi Sinatra (Chazz Palminteri). It’s clever and slick with great performances all round.

★★★★ JL

Summer of Soul, Disney+

BB King performs. (Image credit: Disney+)

We’ve all heard of the iconic 1969 Woodstock music festival, which spawned a best-selling soundtrack and a critically acclaimed film. However, the Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place just 100 miles away, during the same summer, and featured a stellar line-up of black artists, has remained unsung – until now. This feature-length documentary about the festival features rip-roaring performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips, BB King and Nina Simone, as well as a host of artists you may be less familiar with across a range of genres, who are well worth seeing. With contributions from attendees and artists, the film also places the event in the context of American race relations at a pivotal point in black consciousness and culture.

★★★★★ IM

Ted Lasso, seasons one & two, Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis as football coach Ted Lasso. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

A surprise hit that won a Golden Globe for star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, this warm-hearted comedy follows the titular American football coach, who is brought in to manage a Premier League club. In series one, Ted’s lack of experience, together with his optimistic outlook and homespun philosophy, did not win over players, fans or media, and AFC Richmond were relegated. As we rejoin, an on-pitch incident denies ‘the Greyhounds’ their first win of the season, and club owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has a new love interest, played by Patrick Baladi.

★★★★ IM

Knives Out, 9.50am & 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

A rollicking homage to all-star Agatha Christie adaptations from writer-director Rian Johnson. Daniel Craig plays a private sleuth investigating the death of a wealthy crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) in his Massachusetts mansion. Eccentric family members include Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Don Johnson, with home help Ana de Armas seeming to be the only one grieving. It's a wild ride with plenty of red herrings, but the director keeps a steady grip on proceedings throughout. A sequel is in the works and due for release next year.

