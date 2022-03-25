TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, March 25

On TV tonight, smash hit Bridgerton returns to Netflix, Lee Mack's popular sitcom Not Going Out is back on BBC One, and there is a life-changing storyline for Mrs C in Grantchester on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Bridgerton, season 2, Netflix

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey play star-crossed lovers. (Image credit: Netflix)

Many viewers were heartbroken when they learned Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton as the dishy Duke of Hastings, but Jonathan Bailey fills his shoes wonderfully as our new leading man. In this year’s second series, he and co-star Simone Ashley take us on a real journey as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose paths are littered with family duty, forbidden desire and painful memory. Their tale makes for a heartfelt sequel that combines style with substance to produce what feels like a coming-of-age moment for this hit costume drama, one of Netflix’s most-watched series.

★★★★★ SMA

Not Going Out, season 12, 9.30pm, BBC One

Sally Bretton and Lee Mack star. (Image credit: BBC One)

As the long-running sitcom returns, Lee’s mother-in-law Wendy surprises him with a painting she’s done of his late father, Frank. Pretending to like the dreadful artwork to spare her feelings, he ends up having to hang it in pride of place in the living room, but his plans to display it less prominently inevitably lead to the usual web of lies – and getting caught out. The gag rate remains commendably high in this well-written, quick-fire domestic comedy which provides the perfect showcase for creator, co-writer and star Lee Mack’s cheeky persona.

★★★★ IM

Grantchester, season 7, 9pm, ITV

Steven Blake as Danny, Robson Green as Geordie and Al Weaver as Leonard. (Image credit: ITV)

Mrs Chapman (Tessa Peake-Jones) is in turmoil following her shock diagnosis and starts behaving in ways that are very out of character – getting drunk and using foul language! In a tender moment with Leonard (Al Weaver), Mrs C claims the Lord is punishing her for an event in her past that she has always kept secret... until now. Meanwhile, when a vagrant is found dead in the doorway of Leonard’s cafe, Geordie (Robson Green) has a suspicion that this murder could be connected to two previously unsolved cases. Could there be a killer at large who is targeting the homeless?

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Top Boy, season 4, Netflix

Ashley Walters (left) returns as Dushane. (Image credit: Netflix)

As the gritty urban drama makes its hotly anticipated return, we find drug dealer Dushane (Ashley Walters) making more money than ever. Life with Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, aka Little Simz) is going well, too, meaning Dushane has even started thinking about a life away from London. But when a problem from an unexpected quarter arises, it threatens to bring everything crashing down. Kane Robinson returns as Sully, who's still haunted by killing his friend, Dris, and Micheal Ward is back as Jamie.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Spencer, Prime Video

Kristen Stewart stars as the Princess of Wales. (Image credit: Prime Video)

This biographical drama written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight follows Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) over three days in 1991 during Christmas at Sandringham, as rumours circulate about her paranoia, bulimia and self-harming. It sensitively explores her inner turmoil, with the other royals nearly all portrayed as background characters. While the film is at times fanciful and off-key, Stewart – who is Oscar-nominated for her role – is masterful and simply dissolves into Diana.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, West Indies vs England , 1.30pm, BT Sport 1

, 1.30pm, BT Sport 1 International Under-21 Football, England vs Andorra, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

