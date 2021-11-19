TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Nov. 19

On TV tonight, get ready to dig deep for Children in Need 2021 on BBC1, discover how to make your garden a haven for nature in The Wild Gardener on BBC2 and a new epic fantasy drama begins on Prime Video, The Wheel of Time. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Children in Need 2021, 7pm, BBC1

The Repair Shop Children in Need Special. (Image credit: BBC)

Graham Norton and co are live from Salford for the first time in Children in Need history. Graham, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey and Ade Adepitan have high hopes that last year’s on-the-night total of £37million can be topped – and then some! Get set for sketches, musical numbers and TV specials including The Repair Shop, plus Ed Sheeran, a very competitive sports day and updates of fantastic charity drives from around the country. There’ll be details on how to donate throughout the evening.

★★★★★ ER

The Wild Gardener, 8pm, BBC2

Colin has big plans for rewilding. (Image credit: BBC)

Wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson recently inherited his childhood garden in Ireland. In this two-parter, he’s sharing how he’s rewilding the space to help nature thrive. His belief is that every garden, no matter its size, can play a part in helping our beleaguered planet and he’ll be digging up lawns, creating ponds and exploring the best practices for creating a truly wild and beautiful space.

★★★ JL

The Wheel of Time, Prime Video

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Amazon have been searching for an epic fantasy drama to rival Sky Atlantic’s Game of Thrones and they have high hopes for this sprawling magical saga. Based on the highly successful set of fantasy novels by US author Robert Jordan, the eight-part series follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), member of a powerful all-female order, as she tries to maintain peace by finding the prophesied ‘Dragon Reborn’. It’s a dense world full of nuance and lore, yet the female-led cast is refreshing in a genre often dominated by male characters.

★★★★ SMA

The Shrink Next Door, season 1 (first three episodes released Friday, Nov. 12, then weekly), Apple TV+

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Based on a true story, this intriguing new series stars Will Ferrell as patient Marty Markowitz and Paul Rudd as his psychiatrist Dr Herschkopf. The usually larger-than-life Ferrell is charming as Marty, a gentle soul who suffers panic attacks, is bullied by his ex-girlfriend, and is sent to see a shrink by his concerned sister. Their first session is unconventional – they end up playing basketball – and there are a few warning signs, but Herschkopf does appear to get results. However, as the opening sequences of the first episode teases, their relationship is destined to take a dramatic turn. You’ll enjoy this even more if you don’t already know the remarkable details of this true-life case.

Military Wives, 10.45am & 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Sharon Horgan and Kristin Scott Thomas star. (Image credit: Sky)

In director Peter Cattaneo’s 1997 hit The Full Monty, out-of-work steelworkers found solidarity in stripping. Here, the bonding comes over a glass or two of wine and hitting the high notes, as spouses on a British Army base form a choir while their husbands leave for Afghanistan. Based on a true story, Cattaneo’s film follows a familiar trajectory, as the women rehearse, struggle and finally overcome their fears with a special performance at the Royal Albert Hall. The well-worn tropes are forgivable thanks to spot-on performances from leads Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.

EFL, Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Happy viewing!