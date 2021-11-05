TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Nov. 5

On TV tonight, Susan travels to Northern Ireland in Susan Calman's Grand Day Out on Channel 5, there's more mayhem and madness on C4 as The Big Narstie Show returns and there's another bunch of great guests on The Graham Norton Show on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out, 8pm, Channel 5

Susan Calman at the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland. (Image credit: Channel 5)

‘What a day out this is already!’ enthuses Susan as she visits a spade mill in Northern Ireland. It’s certainly not your usual tourist hotspot, watching how a garden spade is made from a chunk of steel, but that’s why this series is so enjoyable. The Scottish comic loves to head off the beaten track and explore hidden gems like this. She also goes eel fishing on Lough Neagh, tries her hand at playing some traditional Irish pipes, has a go at hurling, visits a location used in one of her favourite ever TV shows, Game of Thrones, and ends this grand day out at the beautiful Giant’s Causeway.

★★★ JL

The Big Narstie Show, 11.05pm, C4

Mo Gilligan and Tyrone Lindo AKA Big Narstie. (Image credit: C4)

The raucous rapping comedian is back for a fourth run of his BAFTA-winning chat show, but this isn’t your typical cosy gathering of guests on a sofa plugging their next project. The larger-than-life host creates a chaotic atmosphere mixing celebrity guests – this week Idris Elba, Katherine Ryan and rapper Digga D – sketches, music and mayhem! If you fancy a relaxing Friday wind-down it might not be for you, but it’s definitely the perfect start to a wild weekend!

★★★ JH

The Graham Norton Show, 10.35pm, BBC1

Hold on to your hats as the irrepressible actor Miriam Margolyes returns to Graham's sofa. Never one to disappoint, it's pretty much guaranteed she'll be full of great stories and hilarious anecdotes as she discusses her new autobiography, This Much Is True. Also joining Graham are actor Paul Rudd, to chat about his role in the new box-office smash, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and director Ron Howard to reveal all about his new Hollywood memoir called The Boys. Hollywood actor Halle Berry talks about her directorial debut with film Bruised, and the brilliant Stephen Fry pops in to chat about his new book Fry's Ties. And if all that wasn't enough, Gregory Porter will also be performing Revival.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Colin in Black and White, season 1, Netflix

Mary-Louise Parker and Jaden Michael as mother and son Teresa and Colin Kaepernick. (Image credit: Netflix)

Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick co-created this six-part drama series about his early life. He narrates his own story as actor Jaden Michael plays the young Colin, a black kid adopted by a white family who just wanted to play American football. It delves into the obstacles he faced as a child, the issues of race, class and culture that led him to sit down during the American national anthem in a pre-season game in 2016. He then took the knee for the rest of the season, as a protest against the treatment of black people, which angered President Donald Trump, but sparked a global movement that highlighted inequality around the world.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Heat, 7.05pm, Sky Cinema Greats/NOW

Robert De Niro stars in this classic thriller. (Image credit: Sky)

Director Michael Mann’s extraordinary crime movie unites two of cinema’s greatest actors. Robert De Niro is the stoic career criminal with detective Al Pacino hot on his trail after he pulls his latest job. Both stars are spot-on, as are the impressive supporting thesps, but it is Mann’s film and he mixes superb action sequences, such as the brilliant shoot-out in the Los Angeles sunshine, with intense, quiet moments. Exceptional.

Live Sport

FA Cup, AFC Sudbury v Colchester United , 7.30 (k-o 7.55pm), BBC2

, 7.30 (k-o 7.55pm), BBC2 Premier League, Southampton v Aston Villa , 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Leicester Tigers v Bath, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm) BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Susan Calman's Grand Day Out on TV tonight — Susan has a blast travelling around beautiful Northern Ireland.

