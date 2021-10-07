TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Oct. 8

On TV tonight, it's the final episode of Grantchester on ITV, while comedian Susan visits beautiful Norfolk in Susan's Calman's Grand Day Out on the Norfolk Broads on Channel 5 and The North Water comes to a chilling close on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Grantchester, 9pm, ITV

Revd Will Davenport. (Image credit: ITV)

We know DI Geordie Keating was a prisoner of war in Burma during World War Two but he’s never really spoken about it. However, this week, the return of his former comrade Johnny Richards reopens old wounds for the Grantchester favourite. As they probe the murder of a student CND campaigner, Geordie and Revd Will Davenport’s differing views on war and peace put them at loggerheads once more. Later, when Geordie invites Johnny home to meet his wife Kathy, she then starts to quiz him about his time in Burma, and Geordie becomes clearly rattled… Will he open up about his past torment?

★★★★ VW

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out, 9pm, Channel 5

Susan hits the road once more. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Bursting with enthusiasm, Susan Calman is back for another grand tour of the country, accompanied once again by Helen Mirren (her camper van). This first episode sees her under the big skies of Norfolk, on a trip taking in Ludham, Cromer, King’s Lynn and Wells-Next-the-Sea. But before setting off for the coast, Susan has a go on the Albion, one of the last two commercial wherries still sailing the Broads. At 22 tons, it’s a beast of a boat, and when there’s no wind, it needs a push with a quant – a thick pole 24ft long. Step forward, Susan!

★★★★ SM

The North Water, 9.30pm, BBC2

Patrick Sumner survives to live another day. (Image credit: BBC)

After surviving a close encounter with a polar bear, Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell) counts his lucky stars when he makes it back to civilisation, but he’s not the only man who plotted an improbable escape from the icy wilderness. ‘A man like Henry Drax doesn’t just die, he must be killed,’ the earnest ship’s doctor tells Baxter, the Volunteer’s owner, who’s deeply unsettled to hear Sumner’s suspicions about the sinking of his ship. With fine cameos from Sir Tom Courtenay and Peter Mullan, it’s a brooding finale to a brutal tale.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Maid, season 1, Netflix

Margaret Qualley stars as single mum Alex. (Image credit: Netflix)

Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell teams up with her actor daughter, Margaret Qualley, for this US drama about a young single mother who cleans houses to make ends meet. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, the 10-parter sees Qualley play Alex, who’s trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness with her young daughter after leaving her abusive partner. Qualley’s real-life mum, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s mum Paula, a free spirited artist who has troubles of her own.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Voyagers, 10.25am & 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

The young crew are about to rebel. (Image credit: Sky Cinema)

Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny’s daughter) and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) star in this futuristic sci-fi thriller. Heat, drought and disease have made Earth uninhabitable and a mission is sent to colonise a new planet. On board are scientist Richard Alling, played by Colin, and 30 highly intelligent children, conceived to embark on the 86-year long journey. They will later reproduce on the ship and it’s their grandchildren who will land on the planet. But as they enter adulthood, the crew discover that they have been drugged to keep them docile – discord and chaos follow.

Live Sport

World Cup Qualifier, Czech Republic v Wales, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Grantchester on TV tonight – a great final episode.

