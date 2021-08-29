TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, August 30

On TV tonight, Steve Coogan stars in ITV's true-life drama Stephen, romantic reality hit Married at First Sight UK returns to E4 and Ghosts serves up more hilariously spooky goings-on on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Stephen, 9pm, ITV

Steve Coogan stars as the determined DCI Clive Driscoll. (Image credit: ITV)

The fight by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to bring the killers of their son to book was documented in ITV’s 1999 drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence. As this three-part drama begins, it’s 2006 – 13 years on from Stephen’s murder – and his killers have still not been successfully prosecuted. Doreen (Sharlene Whyte) and Neville (Hugh Quarshie) have little faith left in the police, but DCI Clive Driscoll (Steve Coogan) is determined to put right what previously went very, very wrong. An illuminating series, with superb performances all round.

★★★★★ SP

Married at First Sight UK, 9pm, E4

More real-life romantic drama in Married at First Sight UK. (Image credit: E4)

This summer there’s been a flurry of weddings previously postponed because of COVID restrictions, meaning prospective brides and grooms will have known each other for an extra year. At MAFS, it’s business as usual, with the eight couples only setting eyes on each other at the actual wedding! The show runs from Mondays to Thursdays, with Married at First Sight: Afters on Thursday hosted by AJ Odudu.

★★★ JP

Ghosts, 8.30pm, BBC1

Spooky laughs in Ghosts. (Image credit: BBC1)

There’s something very unsettling in the air at Button House - permanently grouchy Lady Fanny is waltzing around being uncharacteristically pleasant to everyone! Mary suspects Fanny could be possessed, but the real reason for the battleaxe’s personality change is even more surprising... Elsewhere, poor Mike is being stressed out by Robin and Julian, who are causing mischief with his emails, and the Coopers’ solicitor is concerned that Alison’s long-lost half-sister Lucy might want to get her hands on Alison’s inheritance. Can Alison find out the truth with the help of The Captain’s ‘talent’ for surveillance?!

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Britannia, season 3, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Britannia season 3 is now streaming. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

In the brilliantly bonkers Roman-Britain period drama's long-awaited third series, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic, General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) receives an unexpected visitor – his formidable wife Hemple (Sophie Okonedo), who has strange acolytes, a menagerie of pets and some rather unusual appetites, to say the least! Elsewhere, reluctant ‘chosen one’ Cait makes a bid to reclaim her identity and a flashback to before the Roman invasion reveals a dark secret about Aulus’s past.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

On the Basis of Sex, 10.30pm, BBC2

Felicity Jones in true-life drama On the Basis of Sex. (Image credit: BBC2)

Not many US Supreme Court justices have films made about them, but Ruth Bader Ginsburg wasn’t your average judge. There’d already been a documentary, RBG, but in this movie premiere it’s Felicity Jones as the plucky and diminutive Ruth, fighting against prejudice as a woman, a mother and a Jew to make her way in 1950s USA. It’s written by her nephew, and there is a touch of soft soap here and there, but the performances are mighty (Armie Hammer as her husband, Kathy Bates as a fellow attorney) and the story is a winning-against-the-odds classic.

Live Sport

Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 Betfred Super League: Castleford Tigers V Wigan Warriors, 4.30pm k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Stephen on TV tonight – a moving, important drama that goes behind the headlines of one of the UK's most high-profile murder cases and the family's fight for justice.

