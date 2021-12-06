TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Dec. 6

On TV tonight, there's a welcome return to Cannon Hall Farm in Yorkshire for Winter on the Farm on Channel 5, a gory but gripping new drama begins on Alibi, Ragdoll, and there's more pasta and parental bonding in Gino's Italian Family Adventure on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Winter on the Farm, 8pm, Channel 5

Helen Skelton presents. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Julian Norton and a heavily pregnant Helen Skelton are back with four days of live action from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire. Expect to see some new arrivals, including the foal of Raspberry the miniature donkey, and a trip abroad to source a special ram. Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and her son Reuben will be out in the fields, JB Gill will be a roving reporter, and The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright and Julian Norton will also be on hand to help. But it’s farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson who might be the busiest, with so many animals waiting to give birth.

★★★★ TL

Ragdoll, 9pm, Alibi

DS Nathan Rose with DI Baxter and DC Edmunds. (Image credit: UKTV)

Grisly, gory but gripping, this twisty thriller, based on Daniel Cole’s novels, sees Killing Eve’s Henry Lloyd-Hughes give a superb turn as disgraced cop DS Nathan Rose, who is traumatised by a previous case. But Rose’s troubles are only just beginning as a horrific corpse is discovered comprising the sewn-together body parts of six different people, while a list of the killer’s next targets delivers a shock... Although it’s not for the faint-hearted, the gallows humour and engaging dynamic between Rose and his equally flawed colleagues DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) and DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale) make this crime drama a cut above. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ CC

Gino's Italian Family Adventure, 8pm, ITV

Gino and daughter Mia make a traditional sweet pasta. (Image credit: ITV)

‘Today is a proper father-and-daughter day out,’ declares Gino, as he travels with daughter Mia to Sardinia. The pair love to cook together, so the proud dad wants to share the importance of tradition in Italian cooking and passing recipes down the generations. In the pretty town of Aggius, they meet Caterina and Claudia, who show them how to make an ancient recipe for sweet pasta, before Gino uses his grandmother’s recipe to make Mia’s favourite dish of four-cheese macaroni. Next, they jump on a jet ski to the exclusive town of Porto Cervo, where they try cheese ice cream and make spaghetti alle vongole.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superman & Lois, BBC iPlayer

Mr & Mrs Superman are here! (Image credit: BBC)

Ever wondered what happened when Superman and Lois Lane got married, tried to live a normal life in the city and had twin boys that turned into grumpy teenagers? No? Well, you don’t need to as this new series, available in full on the BBC iPlayer, begins just there. He may save the world every day, but will two teenage boys tip Superman over the edge? Events soon take the family back to Smallville, the town where Clark Kent grew up, where strange things start to happen. While Tyler Hoechlin as Clark and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois are great as the struggling parents, it’s the teenagers, Jordan and Jonathan, that give the series a new modern twist as they struggle to accept their dad is not like everyone else's and they may be more like him than they ever thought…

Best film to watch on TV today

Miss Marx, 10pm, Sky Premiere

Youngest daughter of Karl Marx, Eleanor took on her father’s philosophy and married it with feminism – she was a woman well ahead of the curve. Romola Garai plays the titular character in a surprisingly low-key fashion, as does Patrick Kennedy, as the louche playwright Edward Aveling who was the love of her life. It’s a movie that has a striking eye for the visual, but can’t quite push the script to equal it.

Live Sport

Premier League, Everton v Arsenal, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

