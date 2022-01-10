TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, January 10

On TV tonight, that famous tent hosts the youngsters' version of the competition in Junior Bake Off on C4, there's a celebrity episode of Beat the Chasers on ITV and a new romantic comedy series, Under the Vines, on Acorn TV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Junior Bake Off, 5pm, C4

Having a giggle with Liam, Harry and Rav. (Image credit: C4)

‘I’m 99.9 per cent excited and 0.1 per cent nervous,’ enthuses nine-year-old baker Lola as another series begins in the tent. Nerves are soon sky-high for all eight young bakers, however, as the replacement judge is introduced – with usual expert Liam Charles off sick, a certain Paul Hollywood is this week’s fearsome stand-in! But the bake must go on – this is Cake Week after-all – so the first technical is to make mini piggy rolls, then a showstopper of a cake that celebrates their proudest moment. Even Paul is impressed. Continues every evening this week.

★★★★ JL

Beat the Chasers – Celebrity Special, 9pm, ITV

Omid Djalili is one of the celebrities taking on the Chasers. (Image credit: ITV)

The extra-entertaining Celebrity Special version of the quiz spin-off returns with two new editions raising cash for charity. Tonight’s contestants include Richard Whitehead, Jenny Eclair and Omid Djalili, who competes with host Bradley Walsh for the largest laughs. Tomorrow, the famous faces taking on six of TV's top quiz experts are Adrian Chiles, Joel Dommett, Carol Vorderman, Samia Longchambon and Simon Weston.

★★★ NT

Under the Vines, Acorn TV

Daisy and Lewis (Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards) must learn to share. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

London lawyer Louis is at a crossroads. His marriage is on the rocks, his business partner has been caught embezzling, and he’s been disbarred after going viral for stripping off while blind drunk in Piccadilly Circus! When Louis gets a call saying he’s inherited his uncle Stanley’s vineyard in New Zealand, he flies to Queenstown, only to discover that irresponsible socialite Daisy has been left half of everything – including Stanley’s three-legged cat. A winsome, well-written fish-out-of-water story, with Charles Edwards and Rebecca Gibney perfectly paired as dry Louis and vibrant Daisy, who promises to put some rosé in his cheeks!

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Around the World in 80 Days, BBC iPlayer

Phileas Fogg is accompanied by Passepartout and Abigail Fix. (Image credit: BBC)

Jules Verne’s classic novel has been adapted for the screen many times over the decades, yet this spectacular eight-part series will bring the story to a new generation of viewers. The action still takes place in 1872, yet David Tennant’s Phileas Fogg is more flawed and thoughtful than many of his predecessors, while tenacious journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) is another refreshing addition to a tale that has something for all the family. The series began on Boxing Day with a double bill but now all eight episodes are available on iPlayer, for anyone who missed this gem over the frantic festive period. The cast is outstanding and the action slick and addictive as Fix, Fogg and his valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) set off on their epic and thrilling journey

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Lost Daughter, Netflix

Olivia Coleman stars. (Image credit: Netflix)

One unhinged woman’s terrifying obsession runs through the centre of this thriller based on the novel by Elena Ferrante. Olivia Colman stars as Leda, a middle-aged divorcée alone on holiday, whose chance encounter with young mother Nina (Dakota Johnson) takes a dark turn when she’s forced to confront her past. She soon becomes overwhelmed by the memories and consequences of the unconventional choices she made in her youth.

Live Sport

FA Cup Third Round, Manchester United v Aston Villa , 7.30pm (7.55pm), BBC1

, 7.30pm (7.55pm), BBC1 Snooker, The Masters, 1pm, BBC2

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Junior Bake Off on TV tonight – eight young bakers are faced with Paul Hollywood as a replacement judge!

