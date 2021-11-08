TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Nov. 8

On TV tonight, new crime drama The Tower starts on ITV, former politician Ed Balls starts work at a Scarborough care home in Inside the Care Crisis on BBC2 and MasterChef: The Professionals returns to BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Tower, 9pm, ITV

Jimmy Akingbola and Gemma Whelan star. (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma Whelan leads a great cast in this crime thriller with contemporary themes. DS Sarah Collins (Gemma) investigates when a child refugee and a veteran cop are found dead at the bottom of a tower block. Up on the roof, Sarah finds rookie PC Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif), her boss DI Kieran Shaw (The Deceived’s Emmett J Scanlan) and a traumatised five-year-old boy. The tragic incident is just one strand of a web that proves to be very tangled indeed. Continues tomorrow.



★★★★ VW



Inside the Care Crisis with Ed Balls, 9pm, BBC2

St Cecilia’s resident Phyllis with Ed Balls. (Image credit: BBC)

Care homes were plunged into crisis when Coronavirus struck last spring, yet many believe that the care sector was already in deep trouble long before the pandemic reached our shores. This series follows Ed Balls, who took the painful decision to place his mother in care three years ago, as he works in St Cecilia’s nursing home in Scarborough to find out what has gone wrong. It’s an admirable approach that earns Ed the respect of his new colleagues, with the former politician soon discovering that he has become part of a team that feels their challenging work is deeply undervalued.



★★★★ SMA



MasterChef: The Professionals, 7.35pm & 8.30pm, BBC1

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti get ready to judge the new batch of professionals. (Image credit: BBC1)

Another 32 chefs brave the pressure under the watchful gaze of judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti. In the first of tonight’s two episodes, nerves get to the contestants in the skills test when the first four attempt a monkfish dish. ‘The skills test can throw them because they think we’re trying to trick them,’ says Monica, ‘but it’s about them giving us a glimpse of what they can do’. Continues on Thursday and Friday.

★★★★ HD



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Showtrial, season 1, BBC iPlayer

Tracy Ifeachor and Celine Buckens as Cleo and Talitha. (Image credit: BBC)

If you’ve missed this thrilling legal drama that’s currently showing on Sunday nights on BBC1 (and that's brought to us by the same people who made Line of Duty), then catch the whole five episodes on BBC iPlayer now. The drama follows the investigation into the disappearance of a Bristol student and the arrest and trial of a fellow student, Talitha Campbell, charged with conspiring to murder her. Celine Buckens impresses as the latter, a troubled posh girl whose behaviour threatens to alienate the duty solicitor, Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor), assigned to defend her. A fascinating look at how attitudes towards class and gender can impact the legal process.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Naked Gun, 11.05pm, Channel 5

Having already introduced the character of the inept police lieutenant Frank Drebin in the short-lived TV comedy series Police Squad!, the comic trio behind Airplane! resurrected him for what was to become the first of three hit big-screen misadventures. Having begun his career as a straight actor, Leslie Nielsen has a whale of a time sending up his slightly stuffy screen persona as the inept Drebin, here foiling a plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. Co-star Priscilla Presley proves an unexpected comic talent, too.

Live Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup , 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW FA Cup, Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss The Tower on TV tonight – a tense crime drama.

