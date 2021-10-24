TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Oct. 25

On TV tonight, a gripping new drama begins on ITV, The Long Call, over on BBC1 a new comedy series, The Outlaws, kicks off and on Gold another series of the brilliant Sandylands also begins. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Long Call, 9pm, ITV

Martin Shaw and Anita Dobson also star with Ben Aldridge. (Image credit: ITV)

Crime fans won’t want to miss this gripping thriller adapted from a novel by Ann Cleeves, whose books were the source for Vera and Shetland. Ben Aldridge stars as DI Matthew Venn, who was raised in the strict religious community of the Barum Brethren in Devon before moving away and cutting ties 20 years ago. Now he’s returned with his husband, and the discovery of a body on the beach leads him back to the Brethren, and his estranged mother (Juliet Stevenson). Continues tomorrow.

★★★★★ SP

The Outlaws, 9pm, BBC1

Christopher Walken’s Frank is part of a team of ragtag offenders. (Image credit: BBC)

This thoroughly entertaining comedy-drama, following offenders carrying out community service in Bristol, is an absolute gem. Co-created by and starring Stephen Merchant, it follows his character, lawyer Greg, who gets into trouble and is sentenced to do up a tatty community centre alongside a variety of colourful characters from shoplifter Rani (an engaging turn from Honour’s Rhianne Barreto) to wily veteran crook Frank, played with glee by Hollywood legend Christopher Walken. With hard-hitting thrills, lots of heart and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments – particularly from Back’s Jessica Gunning as over-zealous supervisor Diane! Sit back and enjoy.

★★★★ CC



Sandylands, 10pm, Gold/NOW

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Natalie Dew return as Les and Emily. (Image credit: GOLD)

A stellar cast, razor-sharp writing and originality in spades are a winning combination as the seaside sitcom returns. Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as casino owner Les Vegas, last seen setting out to sea with his long-suffering daughter Emily (Natalie Dew) after faking his own death. But he’s in for a shock as the series gets under way, when his estranged wife (Tracy-Ann Oberman) shows up hoping for a hefty inheritance from her ‘dead’ husband. Sophie Thompson, David Walliams, Simon Bird, Craig Parkinson and Harriet Webb reprise their roles as eccentric and colourful Sandlylands residents.

★★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Squid Game, season 1, Netflix

Jung-jae Lee as lead character Seong Gi-hun. (Image credit: netflix)

Currently the most watched show on Netflix in the UK and US, this South Korean drama is causing quite a global storm. The nine-part series is based on a group of 456 people in dire need of money. They take part in a game show in a secret location and have to compete against each other playing traditional Korean children’s games to win a huge cash prize – 45.6 billion Korean Won or about £28 million in sterling. But the contest turns out to be a brutal and deadly game of survival in this gripping, addictive and very violent thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Arctic, 9pm, GREAT! movies action

Mads Mikkelsen's plane-crash survivor trudges across landscapes beautiful and brutal in director-co-writer Joe Penna's debut. As thrillers go, Arctic is stripped back to the clean white bone, with only the smallest smattering of backstory or incident designed to heat viewers' blood. It makes for a pleasingly gruelling watch, though the synth score feels like a cheat when the whistling wind would have deepened the chill.

Live Sport

ICC World T20 Cricket, 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

