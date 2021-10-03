TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Oct. 4

On TV tonight, the final investigation of the series begins in Silent Witness on BBC1, Daniel Radcliffe returns in Miracle Workers on Sky Comedy and Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek! continues on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Silent Witness, 9pm, BBC1

A care home is the scene of this week's crime. (Image credit: BBC)

The Lyell Centre team investigate possible foul play at a care home in the final two-part investigation of this series (concluding tomorrow), but it’s the events in their personal lives that grabs the attention! Jack is set up on a blind date by new colleague Simone, and shows off his moves at an Irish dancing class! Meanwhile, Nikki is surprised to be asked to a party by one of the young postgrad students she teaches – but will she accept? Look out for Father Ted’s Pauline McLynn as the care home manager, and Siân Phillips as one of the residents.

★★★ IM

Miracle Workers, 9pm, Sky Comedy/NOW

Where’s the invisibility cloak when you need it? (Image credit: Sky)

Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi return for a third run of the amusing anthology series. The first story is set in the Wild West of the 1840s, and features the Harry Potter star as a preacher hoping to lead his starving flock to a better life in a new town. But their fresh start could be derailed when they meet outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi). The episode also stars Radcliffe’s real-life partner Erin Darke, who he met on the set of 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings.

★★★★ JH

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek!, 9pm, ITV

Is Gino wearing a sporran? Or road kill? (Image credit: ITV)

Inspired by Fred’s Olympian daughter Andrea, who competed for Team GB in diving at the Tokyo Olympics, the trio start the next leg of their Greek adventure at the beautiful Panathenaic Stadium. They also visit a vineyard in Attica to try a new natural wine, which is not to everyone’s taste, but Fred enjoys being at one with nature all the same. Gino then has one too many cocktails at an Athens bar, before they head into the mountains of the Meteora region for a date with some honey-making nuns. Daft, but fun!

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Maid, season 1, Netflix

Margaret Qualley stars as single mum Alex. (Image credit: Netflix)

Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell teams up with her actor daughter, Margaret Qualley, for this US drama about a young single mother who cleans houses to make ends meet. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, the 10-parter sees Qualley play Alex, who’s trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness with her young daughter after leaving her abusive partner. Qualley’s real-life mum, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s mum Paula, a free spirited artist who has troubles of her own.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Catch Me If You Can, 9pm, Film4

Leonardo DiCaprio uses his cherubic looks to fine effect as Frank William Abagnale Jr, a runaway teenager who passed himself off as an airline pilot, a surgeon and a state prosecutor in the 1960s, cashing millions in forged cheques in the process. This is a story that you couldn’t make up and director Steven Spielberg has crafted a splendidly entertaining caper movie. Tom Hanks is compelling as the hangdog FBI agent on the trail.

Live Sport

World Grand Prix Darts, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Silent Witness on TV tonight – the final two-part investigation of the series begins.

