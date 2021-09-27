'Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek' — release date, where they head to!

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek sees fan favourites Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix back for another big adventure, and this time they'll be taking their RV and exploring everything the Greek islands have to offer, especially the culinary delights.

They will begin their journey in Crete, Greece’s largest island, before navigating their way to stunning Santorini, making their way to the party island of Mykonos and finishing their trip in the Greek capital Athens and the monasteries of Meteora. So there's plenty to look forward to!

When asked what viewers should expect from the new series, Gordon Ramsay said "Everything they’ve come to love about me, Gino and Fred creating havoc and cooking great food in beautiful locations. Meeting amazing food providers, discovering off-the-beaten-track destinations, having fun with the locals and of course, some pretty dreadful driving when anyone other than me is behind the wheel of our various modes of transport!"

Here's everything you need to know...

The first episode of Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek airs on ITV on Monday Sept. 2 at 9.00pm. Episodes will also be available on-demand via ITV Hub.

What should we expect from the new series?

For this trip, viewers will follow Gordon, Gino & Fred as they travel around the Greek Islands together. There's some brand new experiences in store for the three guys, as some of the places they visited were completely new for them. As ever there'll be great food, stunning scenery, and plenty of banter!

Speaking about one highlight, Gino D'Acampo said: "The Greek Islands were amazing, I loved discovering all the local food and traditions. The people were brilliant and so welcoming to us. I hadn’t been to Athens before but it was great and felt very historical — The Panathenaic Stadium was incredible."

Fred Sirieix added: "When we were on the catamaran in the middle of the beautiful blue sea — that was just amazing. That was bliss. Diving into that water. And the other highlight for me was Athens, seeing the sights, because I just love history so much."

As well as this, there's some laugh out loud moments as Gordon Ramsay has his cooking criticised on the show, much to the delight of Fred and Gino!

Gino revealed: "It was amazing to see that Gordon can also make mistakes. Watching him grovel to Grandma Catrina was a beautiful moment and to top it off Grandma Catrina loved my Gino Vino!"

Is there a trailer?

ITV has released a teaser for the upcoming series, with the three guys on a very chaotic boat trip steered by Gino! It's definitely giving us a taste of what's to come as there's always plenty of mischief when it comes to a Gordon, Gino & Fred series!