TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, August 21

Billy Monger: Changing Gear, 8pm, C4

Paralympian Jonnie Peacock with Billy. (Image credit: C4)

Words like ‘inspirational’ are often bandied around but if anyone deserves that adjective, it’s racing driver Billy Monger, who has let nothing hold him back after losing both his legs following a crash in 2017. Now, the 22-year-old is trying to find out more about what it takes to become a Paralympian by training with Team GB athletes in various sports from swimming to paracanoeing. You’ll be bowled over by Billy’s determination and talent as he learns to run on special blades before sprinting with gold medallist Jonnie Peacock at Donington Park race track, four years to the day after his accident there. Awesome stuff!

★★★★★ CC

Casualty, 9.25pm, BBC1

Ethan struggles as he returns to work. (Image credit: BBC)

If we’ve learned anything, it’s that things can always get worse in Holby-land. Ethan and Jacob’s home lives are put under the microscope, giving us insights into grief, despair and isolation. Ethan’s back at work and convinces everyone he’s coping, but in his mind, he’s talking to a grief manifestation of his dead brother Cal. Elsewhere, believing Jacob is attracted to Stevie, Tina subjects him to a terrifying assault. Publicly Ethan and Jacob plaster on smiles, but privately they’re suffering, leading both to make heartbreaking decisions. Sad but superb.

★★★★★ ER

Michael Johnson Meets…, 4.30pm, C4

Tennis table star Will Bayley reveals his Paralympic journey. (Image credit: C4)

At the age of seven, table tennis Paralympian Will Bayley received a mini table tennis kit from his grandmother. He was in hospital battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but was also born with arthrogryposis ( a severe form of arthritis affecting all four of his limbs). Talking to Olympian Michael Johnson, Will reveals how his health battles have given him not only a determination to succeed, but also a sense of perspective that enable him to handle the pressure. Michael's interview with Paralympic racer Hannah Cockroft follows.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Chair, season 1, Netflix

Sandra Oh stars as Dr Ji-Yoon Kim in the new comedy drama from Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Best known as MI6 agent Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and as the no-nonsense Dr Cristina Yang in the long running medical series Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh plays an academic hoping to shake up a top university that’s then hit by scandal in this new black comedy. As the first woman chair of Pembroke University’s English department and one of its few women of colour on staff, Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra) has something to prove. But when colleague and love interest Bill (Jay Duplass) is filmed making a controversial gesture and the student body come out in protest, can Ji-Yoon save Pembroke and her reputation? Very funny and irreverent in parts, The Chair is top of the class!

★★★★ VW

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Fighting with My Family, 9pm, C4

Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh star in the heartwarming comedy about wrestling. (Image credit: C4)

Florence Pugh shows once again why she’s one of the finest young actors around in this true story about the daughter of a WWE-crazy family. Saraya (Florence) learns wrestling moves from her brother (Jack Lowden) and ends up winning an audition to train in the WWE NXT division. Supported by her parents (Nick Frost and Lena Headey), Saraya takes the stage name of Paige and heads off on an underdog journey to success. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, this fun tale delivers a wonderful, heartwarming blast of enjoyment.

Live Sport

Premier League: Liverpool v Burnley , 11.30pm (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30pm (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Cricket: The Hundred Finals , from 2.30pm, BBC2/Sky Sports The Hundred

, from 2.30pm, BBC2/Sky Sports The Hundred Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion v Watford, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

