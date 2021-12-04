TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Dec. 4

On TV tonight, there's a dramatic episode of Casualty on BBC1, the celebs and their professional partners take to the floor once more, hoping to get through to next week's semi final in Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 and on C4 Dermot O'Leary looks at two crucial days during World War Two in 48 Hours to Victory. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 9.15pm, BBC1

Charlie played by Derek Thompson. (Image credit: BBC)

Flashing back to last Christmas, romance blossoms between Iain and Chrissie (real-life couple Michael Stevenson and Lauren Crace) until a cliff-edge catastrophe threatens their future. Stressed Charlie’s running the ED, grieving for Duffy, and needs a brain scan. But that doesn’t explain his hostility towards Tess when she helps out during the Covid crisis. Elsewhere, Holly Aird reprises her role of Laura Merriman from 2006! Released from prison, dangerous Laura goes in search of daughter Rosie... This is a must-see episode!

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 6.40pm, BBC1

Tess brings the glamour. (Image credit: BBC)

We have several questions in mind before settling down in front of Strictly on a Saturday night. Will Craig be in a good mood? Who’ll get stuck with the rumba this week? And, more frequently lately: what will Tess and Claudia be wearing? The hosts unfailingly bring glamour to the show and never disappoint. But let’s not get distracted by glitter and sparkle, because really the only question that matters tonight is this: who will do what it takes to inch closer to the glitterball and win a place in next week’s semi-final?

48 Hours to Victory, 7.40pm, C4

Dermot O’Leary looks at two days at Dunkirk. (Image credit: C4)

In the first of a series about critical moments in battles, Dermot O’Leary looks at the evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940, a turning point in World War Two. With former Royal Marine Arthur Williams and historian Lucy Betteridge-Dyson, Dermot examines the rescue mission from a variety of perspectives. We also hear that, alongside heroics on the Allied side, Hitler’s decision to halt the advance of his troops proved key.

Superman & Lois, 5.40pm, BBC1 with the full series then available on BBC iPlayer

Mr & Mrs Superman are here! (Image credit: BBC)

Ever wondered what happened when Superman and Lois Lane got married, tried to live a normal life in the city and had twin boys that turned into grumpy teenagers? No? Well, you don’t need to as this new series, starting on BBC1 at 5.40pm tonight, with the full series then available on BBC iPlayer, begins just there. He may save the world every day, but will two teenage boys tip Superman over the edge? Events soon take the family back to Smallville, the town where Clark Kent grew up, where strange things start to happen. While Tyler Hoechlin as Clark and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois are great as the struggling parents, it’s the teenagers, Jordan and Jonathan, that give the series a new modern twist as they struggle to accept their dad is not like everyone else's and they may be more like him than they ever thought…

The Deer Hunter, 12.05am, BBC1

Robert De Niro stars. (Image credit: BBC)

In director Michael Cimino’s 1978 classic, Robert De Niro, an Oscar-winning Christopher Walken (recently seen in BBC1’s The Outlaws) and John Savage are Pennsylvania steelworkers drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. They’re full of naive patriotism and bravado before witnessing what war entails, both physically

and mentally. It’s a monumental movie, packed with iconic moments – such as the Russian roulette scene –and superb cinematography, but most of all it’s an acting masterclass, especially from De Niro.

