TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Feb. 12

The Masked Singer: The Final kicks off on ITV, also on ITV is new talent show Starstruck and ED nurse Robyn has a big decision to make in Casualty on BBC1.

The Masked Singer: The Final, 7pm, ITV

Take it off! Who will be unmasked as the winner in tonight's final? (Image credit: ITV)

There’s a major crossover event in The Masked Singer universe tonight – our remaining singers perform special duets with favourites from previous series: Hedgehog (Jason Manford), Robin (Aston Merrygold) and Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts). Also making a welcome return is 2021 winner Joss Stone, although she won’t be disguised as a Sausage. She’ll be joining Jonathan Ross, Davina, Rita and Mo to help with the all-important final guesses. Have you got yours locked in? We have, but we’re not telling…

★★★★★ SP



Starstruck, 8.30pm, ITV

Ready, Freddie, go! Three of the contestants. (Image credit: ITV)

We’ve been waiting for a Stars in Their Eyes remake for years, and this show doesn’t disappoint. Each week four teams of three get a superstar makeover and transform into their idols – tonight they include Marvin Gaye, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and an extraordinary tribute to Freddie Mercury. Judges Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert have a tough time choosing their favourite team for a sing-off, which sees the ultimate solo winner going into the final with a chance to win a £50,000 prize.

★★★★★ HD

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Paige lends Robyn her support. (Image credit: BBC)

The focus is on Robyn tonight and Amanda Henderson is first-rate as the conflicted ED nurse, as she makes a decision about her unexpected pregnancy. It’s a dexterous performance, moving between the single mum’s loving relationship with daughter Charlotte, financial struggles, and skills as a compassionate nurse. Meanwhile, Charlie and Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) offer guidance and support in their own ways. A powerful, empathetic episode that still manages to have splashes of humour.

★★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Inventing Anna, season 1, Netflix

Julia Garner stars as Anna. (Image credit: Netflix)

In 2017, New York’s wealthiest residents were stunned to learn that police had arrested a German socialite, Anna Delvey, who had made her name by rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous after introducing herself as a millionaire art collector. The nine-part drama, produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton) and starring Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna, explores how Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – managed to trick high society into believing she was a stylish heiress with a trust fund.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Netflix

Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers. (Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re looking for a Saturday-night film, this 2019 feel-good movie that has recently arrived on Netflix could tick a lot of boxes. Although an unknown entity on this side of the Atlantic, Fred Rogers, and his children’s TV show, was hugely loved by generations of Americans. Inspired by a true story, this sees cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) interviewing Rogers (a superbly underplayed performance by Tom Hanks) and slowly becoming entranced by his all-round niceness. The film still has enough bite that it never becomes saccharine, as Lloyd learns to forgive his errant father (a great cameo from Chris Cooper). You’ll come away from this with a sense of pure joy, knowing that there are people in the world like Mr Rogers.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Six Nations Rugby Union, Wales v Scotland , 1.15pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC1

, 1.15pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC1 Six Nations Rugby Union, France v Ireland , 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV

, 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV Premier League, Norwich City v Manchester City, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

