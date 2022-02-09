'Casualty' spoilers: Robyn Miller’s pregnancy turmoil

Robyn Miller would love another baby, but worries about how she would cope.

Robyn Miller faces a life-changing decision in Casualty episode ‘The Choice’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday, Feb. 12 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Meanwhile, Paige Allcott is dejected by Dylan Keogh’s latest performance appraisal.

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Robyn Miller’s agony

Robyn Miller has been thrown into turmoil since discovering she’s pregnant. As a single mum to four-year-old Charlotte, she’s already struggling to stay afloat financially. This week she agonises over what to do next…

Mum's the word. Robyn is concerned how having another child would affect Charlotte's future. (Image credit: BBC)

Charlotte goes missing

Robyn has confided in junior doctor Paige Allcott, who was with her when she initially discovered she was pregnant. In a bid to help, Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) takes Robyn and Charlotte to the beach for an early morning meditation and a swim. But it doesn’t go to plan!

Charlotte (Aurora Jones) runs off and Robyn falls into the sea in a panic while searching for her! Fortunately Charlotte is okay and Robyn left feeling closer than ever to her young daughter, which gives her much to think about…

For a brief but terrifying moment Robyn faces the reality of losing Charlotte. (Image credit: BBC)

Charlie’s offer

At the ED Robyn opens up to Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) about her dilemma. Realising that Robyn’s being ruled by her head not her heart, he makes a generous suggestion - if money’s the issue why don’t they all move in with him?

Paige, however, is sceptical of Charlie's idea and urges Robyn to think about what she needs. Unsure of what to do next, conflicted Robyn books an appointment at the Hazel Lane Clinic with Alfre (Kaye Brown) to talk over her options.

What will Robyn decide?

Grand designs. Generous Charlie makes plans to renovate his home. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Casualty' this week…

Paige is demoralised by Dylan Keogh’s (William Beck) latest performance appraisal.

Under orders to clear beds and keen to impress, she discharges Gina (Lucy Vandi). But is this a fatal mistake?

Robyn is deeply affected by two patients’ situations - single mum Gina, who worries how she will care for her own daughter if she’s seriously ill, and the harrowing case of chemical burns patient Josh (Peter Hannah), who is estranged from his young son.

Elsewhere, David Hide (Jason Durr) is concerned about Robyn’s workload as she asks for more shifts. When he expresses his worries, Robyn lashes out. Will he realise something else is on her mind?

David Hide is concerned that Robyn is taking on too much. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, Feb. 12 2022 at 9.30pm on BBC1. It is available on iPlayer after transmission.