'Starstruck' on ITV — start date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Starstruck is the a new singing competition which has been announced as part of ITV's new spring schedule. The exciting new programme will join the likes of Grace, Moneyball, and Love Island as one of the big new shows coming to the channel.

ITV is confident that it will be a welcome addition to their existing entertainment shows, with ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo saying: "ITV is and will always be the home of big entertainment shows, we’ve had over 10 million viewers tuning in to The Masked Singer, and over 8 million watching Saturday Night Takeaway when it returned last month.

"All of this brilliant entertainment and drama helps make us the most watched channel for 16-34s audiences - both across 2020, and this year to date, too."

Here's what we know about Starstruck so far...

Starstruck hasn't been given a release date by ITV yet, but we'll keep you updated when it's set to air. Applications for the programme have now closed, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long. Watch this space!

What is Starstruck about?

Starstruck has been described by ITV as "an exciting new format in which ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent team up and transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons".

Exact details have not yet been confirmed, but we'll update this page once we know what to expect!

The new series has been compared to iconic singing show Stars in their Eyes, which saw contestants impersonating famous singers.

Matthew Kelly hosted the original competition, which ran between 1990 - 2006. It was rebooted in 2015 with Harry Hill hosting, but it was axed in 2015.

Who will host Starstruck?

Starstruck doesn't have a confirmed host, but there's been some suggestion that Sheridan Smith could be one of the judges on the reboot.

A TV insider told The Sun: “The show was supposed to get moving this year but the pandemic delayed everything. Now it’s back on track and the plan is to get it on air next autumn.

“Sheridan is the perfect fit for the show as one of the judges. Her job will be to critique the acts and then give them advice after they have performed."

Sheridan Smith has been tipped to present Starstruck on ITV. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet - watch this space!