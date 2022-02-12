Olly Murs on hosting 'Starstruck': 'It's humbling and emotional that a "Team Olly Murs" is performing in this show'

Olly Murs will be introducing you to all the fun of fan tribute acts when he hosts Starstruck on ITV, which starts Saturday Feb 12. So how does it work? Well, if you take popular 1990s talent contest Stars in Their Eyes, give it a team twist, add a chart-topping singer to present, and ask four famous faces to sit in judgement, that's probably a good description of ITV’s brand-new Saturday-night extravaganza, Starstruck.

The eight-part series sees ordinary members of the public undergo extraordinary makeovers to transform them into some of the world’s biggest music icons. But the hopefuls won’t be performing on stage alone, because instead, they’ll form a trio with others who also love the same superstar. Each episode will follow four sets of trios as they battle it out, starting in episode one with performances paying tribute to Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Marvin Gaye.

The star-spangled panel of Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jason Manford and Sheridan Smith must then choose their favourite team to sing again. But this time, the trio will be competing against each other, with the best solo soundalike going through to the grand final where they will have a chance to walk away with a £50,000 prize.

"We all remember Stars in Their Eyes, so it’s been nice to freshen the whole thing up. When I first walked on to the Starstruck stage, I couldn’t believe how big it was and just the size of the show – it was like being at London’s The O2! I was like, “Wow, this is huge!” And then you’ve got these big stars like Beverley, Sheridan, and Adam – and Jason, who’s an even bigger diva!

"What’s refreshing is that we have some modern artists on the show. One guy who’s performing as Rag’n’Bone Man actually gets a tattoo and cuts off his hair to look exactly like him. It’s unbelievable!"

"I’m absolutely loving it. There’s so much going on but it's something that I really wanted to do. I’m really enjoying the show, the contestants and the judges are great. It’s a whole new format, with me hosting and four judges who have never worked together before. So, it's like everyone’s new, everyone’s fresh which I think is great for viewers. There’s even a “Team Olly Murs”! It’s a really humbling moment and quite emotional. I could have hugged them!"

Olly Murs with the 'Starstruck' judges. (Image credit: ITV)

Who would Olly Murs transform into for ITV's 'Starstruck'?

Olly Murs says: " It's got to be Tom Jones. I’ve been working with him for the last few years on The Voice UK and I feel like I know him well enough to be him. I might need a bit more work on the Welsh accent! I need to get the accent down and I need to somehow get my hair a little bit curlier. I think if I could master that then I’ve got Tom down!"

'The Voice UK' coaches, with Olly Murs next to fellow mentor Tom Jones. (Image credit: ITV)

Starstruck starts on ITV on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8.30pm and runs weekly. Take a look at Sheridan in the Starstruck trailer below...