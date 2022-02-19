TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Feb. 19

On TV tonight, the Geordie duo are back for another series of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV, there's a welcome return for Paul Sinha's TV Showdown also on ITV, while BBC2 celebrates Stevie Wonder and nurse Faith has a frantic night in Casualty on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

The boys are back for more Saturday night mayhem. (Image credit: ITV)

Get set for loads of surprises, celebrity pranks and new games as Ant and Dec return. New additions include Kidde-oke, with little ones who love to sing and dance, and Level Up, where the public can win big money inside a lift. Faves such as On Air Dares and Win the Ads are back, but it’s the return of Undercover we’re looking forward to. Celebs pranked this series include Jeremy Clarkson, who’s in for a rough ride when Ant and Dec whip up mischief aplenty on his famous farm in the Cotswolds. Uh-oh!

★★★★ TS



Paul Sinha's TV Showdown, 9.40pm, ITV

Paul’s back with a new series. (Image credit: ITV)

Do not adjust your sets, The Chase’s The Sinnerman has ditched his white suit and is asking the questions, as he returns with his TV trivia quiz. Tonight, team captains Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett are joined by an eclectic bunch of celebrities. On Fay’s side are comedian Katherine Ryan and rapper Big Zuu, while Rob teams up with Olympian Denise Lewis and MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace. With hilarious innuendo-laden clips from TV past and anecdotes about being rejected from Who Do You Think You Are?, this is an entertaining outing with a wisecracking Paul Sinha at the helm. Suits you, sir!

★★★★ ER



Stevie Wonder Night, from 8.30pm, BBC2

About time, BBC2 – if any artist deserves a whole evening of programmes dedicated to them, it’s Stevie Wonder, one of the top Grammy winners of all time (25, if you’re counting). Tonight, At the BBC (8.30pm), A Night of Wonder (9.30pm) and Live at Last (10.35pm) will showcase his astonishing roster of hits, while A Musical History (11.30pm) hears from celebrity fans, including Martin Freeman, who choose their favourite of his tracks.

★★★★ JP

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Faith is terrified when Luka goes missing. (Image credit: BBC)

Busy ED nurse Faith is frantic when her son Luka goes missing – unknown to her, he’s been persuaded to accept a lift from predator Darren, who claims to be a football scout. When Darren puts his hand on Luka’s leg, he reacts in terror, grabs the steering wheel and the car crashes. Can he escape? Elsewhere, light is shed on Sah’s private life while treating patient Bill (Dempsey & Makepeace’s Michael Brandon). When Bill mentions he knew Sah’s father from rehab, Teddy is full of questions. But will intensely private Sah provide answers?

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As the delightful period comedy drama returns, housewife-turned-stand-up Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has just seen her budding comedy career dealt a huge blow having been thrown off an upcoming tour with singer Shy Baldwin. A full-on meltdown ensues on the way back from the airport, complete with a Basil Fawlty-style assault on the cab, using a branch! However the setback proves the impetus for a rethink of her act and future. Meanwhile, there’s family-related chaos as her parents decide to change the date of their grandson’s birthday, and ex-husband Joel faces setbacks at his new nightclub venture. A welcome return for this multi-award winning series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Bohemian Rhapsody, 9pm, C4

Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee star. (Image credit: C4)

Rami Malek deservedly won an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen singer Freddie Mercury in this biopic that culminates in a performance at 1985’s Live Aid. Although this feels at times like a cheap TV drama rather than an explosive rock movie, it comes alive when Queen’s music is involved, with the best of the drama surrounding Mercury’s complicated relationship with Mary Austin (Lucy Boynton) and his struggle with his sexuality. Queen fans will love it; everyone else will find it an entertaining distraction.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Premier League, West Ham United v Newcastle United , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on TV tonight – great family viewing for the weekend.

