TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, July 17

On TV tonight, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French discuss their favourite Funny Women on GOLD, Fenisha makes a big decision in Casualty, and catch some classic Laurel and Hardy. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

French & Saunders: Funny Women, 9pm, GOLD/NOW

Will there be some shock entries in their list of favourite funny women? (Image credit: GOLD)

Dawn and Jennifer are back in the ‘White Room’ – the setting for many of their classic sketches – for this celebration of women in comedy, where they’ll be discussing who inspired them and showcasing more recent favourites. It’s warm, uplifting and comprehensive – the pair discuss everyone from Victoria Wood and Julie Walters to Peggy Mount and Hannah Gadsby. Many of those featured have historically had their contributions to the comedy landscape undervalued, so this tribute is both welcome and long overdue.

★★★★ SP

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Fenisha opens her heart to Ethan. (Image credit: BBC)

Fenisha, fed up with dancing around her feelings, takes matters into her own hands and confronts Ethan, dumps Matthew and plans a big romantic gesture, which includes a very special guest. Namely a Dalek. Will Doctor Who fan Ethan swoon into her arms? Meanwhile, David’s brain goes into overdrive when Ollie receives texts from someone called Ma. Could it be Rosa, who’s accused of poisoning the teen? Or, even, his actual Ma? All will be revealed in tonight’s emotionally charged episode!

★★★★ ER

Our Relations/Twice Two, from 4pm, Talking Pictures TV

Talking Pictures TV continues its season of Laurel and Hardy films and shorts today, beginning with the 1936 film Our Relations, in which Stan and Ollie have long-lost twin brothers Alfie and Bert, sailors on the SS Periwinkle. As you may imagine, this leads to a case of mistaken identity… Later, in the short Twice Two, the pair play their own wives, and tomorrow at 4.25pm, you can see another of their feature films, The Bohemian Girl.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Young Royals, Netflix

Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm. (Image credit: Netflix)

In this involving Swedish drama, the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is enrolled into a prestigious boarding school following a scandal. But the teen’s wish to lead a normal life is soon derailed and he faces having to choose between love and duty.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Words on Bathroom Walls, 9pm, Sky Movies Premiere/NOW

(Image credit: Sky Cinema Premiere)

The struggles of a teen with schizophrenia may sound like grim viewing, but Thor Freudenthal’s fine drama, based on Julia Walton’s hit YA novel, is touching, perceptive and warm. Charlie Plummer is wonderfully convincing as Adam, a quietly charming, cuisine-loving high schooler whose world falls apart after a major psychotic episode. He ends up at a new Catholic school, where his condition is known only to the nun in charge, and where he meets high achiever Maya who has a secret of her own. A terrific cast includes Andy Garcia in a wonderfully understated cameo as the worldly-wise Father Patrick.

Live sport

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss French & Saunders: Funny Women on TV tonight – celebrating female comedians past and present.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!