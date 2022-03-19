TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, March 19

On TV tonight, there's a welcome return to one of the most underrated crime dramas on the box, Hidden, which starts its third and final season on BBC Four, Casualty continues on BBC One and Sky Arts/NOW celebrates an iconic band in The Story of the Jam: About the Young Idea. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Hidden, season 3, 9pm, BBC Four

DCI Cadi John investigates an intriguing case… (Image credit: BBC)

The dark English/Welsh crime drama returns for its third and final series (it started on BBC One Wales on Wednesday 16 March), with former Emmerdale star Sian Reese-Williams once again playing DCI Cadi John. Cadi is considering pastures new, interviewing for a big promotion and facing a stressful house move. But it’s not long before a new case absorbs her attention, as a body is discovered in a stream in Snowdonia. As Cadi breaks the news to the victim’s wife, she discovers he had a complex home life. As always, this is a whydunnit rather than a whodunnit, so we meet the perpetrator early on, but his motives are intriguingly unclear…

★★★★ EB



Casualty, 8.45pm, BBC One

How will Marty react to an unexpected revelation? (Image credit: BBC)

If tonight’s episode had a theme it would be ‘Destructive Secrets’. Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) suspects all is not as it seems with Adi. And he’s right – his fella is keeping a huge secret. (It really is the quiet ones you have to watch.) Continuing the motif, Teddy refuses to disclose his health issues, even after he loses consciousness and is rushed to the ED. While Ethan and Charlie battle to save him, a terrified Paul worries his dodgy herbal remedies are to blame. Elsewhere, Iain confides a secret in Faith that his girlfriend Chrissie isn’t privy to…

★★★★ ER

The Story of the Jam: About the Young Idea, 9.30pm, Sky Arts/NOW

A feature-length profile of the band formed 50 years ago in 1972 at a secondary school in Woking, Surrey, including interviews with Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler. It’s followed at 11.15pm by Long Hot Summers: The Story of the Style Council, the band formed by Weller after The Jam split up.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Top Boy, season 4, Netflix

Ashley Walters (left) returns as Dushane. (Image credit: Netflix)

As the gritty urban drama makes its hotly anticipated return, we find drug dealer Dushane (Ashley Walters) making more money than ever. Life with Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, aka Little Simz) is going well too, meaning Dushane has even started thinking about a life away from London. But when a problem from an unexpected quarter arises, it threatens to bring everything crashing down. Kane Robinson returns as Sully, who's still haunted by killing his friend, Dris and Micheal Ward is back as Jamie.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Deep Water, Prime Video

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in this dark erotic thriller based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. The pair play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple whose loveless marriage becomes plagued by resentment, jealousy and mistrust. To avoid the messiness of divorce, the couple make a deal that Melinda can take lovers as long as she doesn’t desert her family. Vic and Melinda begin to indulge in dangerous mutual provocation and mind games that threaten to escalate into something deadly. And as Melinda starts to have extramarital affairs, things descend into a terrifying game of cat-and-mouse as, one by one, her lovers start to go missing.

Live Sport

Six Nations Rugby Union, Wales vs Italy , 1.45pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC One

, 1.45pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC One Six Nations Rugby Union, Ireland vs Scotland , 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV

, 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV The FA Cup, Middlesbrough vs Chelsea , 4.50pm (k-o 5.15pm), BBC One

, 4.50pm (k-o 5.15pm), BBC One Six Nations Rugby Union, France vs England, 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

Hidden on TV tonight – actor Sian Reese-Williams is brilliant as the stressed out lead in this classy crime drama.

