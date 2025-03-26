Netflix adds unsettling new Harlan Coben thriller that will stay with you for weeks

If you're looking for your next binge-worthy boxset, then we have got you covered. Caught, the latest Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix, has landed on the streaming site and it is set to have you gripped.

The six-part series follows the story of a journalist, Ema, who is known for bringing criminals to justice. But when a young woman vanishes, the investigation unravels a web of interconnected mysteries and suspects that no one could have predicted.

The series opens with Ema trying to catch an online grooming suspect in the act as she poses to as a teenage girl and messages him, but as her investigation gathers pace, a twist is delivered in the very first episode that will have you gripped from that moment on.

Set in Argentina, Caught follows in the footsteps of hugely successful Harlan Coben shows like Fool Me Once, Safe, Missing You, Stay Close and the much-anticipated Run Away, which is the next UK-based adaptation to land on the streaming site.

Soledad Villamil as Ema in Caught. (Image credit: Netflix ©2025)

Most recently Netflix added Just One Look - another Harlan Coben thriller that is based on a book he wrote back in 2004. But, while it might have taken a while to be adapted from novel to screen, it is definitely worth the wait becasue this might just be his most twisty-turny thriller yet.

Set in Poland, Just One Look will have you gripped from the very beginning as it follows the story of Greta (Maria Dębska), a wife and mother whose life unravels when she discovers a sinister photograph of her husband mixed up with some vacation photos she's had printed.

Within hours of showing the photo to her husband, he vanishes into thin air and soon Greta finds herself caught up in a web of secrets that she never could have predicted. As Greta finds her life and also her children's lives in danger, her digging forces her to question everything she once believed.

It was recently announced that for the first time, a US-based adaptation of one of Harlan Coben's books is heading to Netlfix.

I Will Find You is an eight-part series that follows the story of an innocent father who is serving life for the murder of his own son when he receives evidence that his child may still be alive.

All episodes of Caught are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.