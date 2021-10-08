TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Oct. 9

On TV tonight, get ready for more fancy footwork as the celebs take to the floor for Movie Week in Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1, there's a real humdinger of an episode for Tina and Jacob in Casualty also on BBC1 and over on C4 Tony Robinson continues his fascinating series Britain's Forgotten Wars. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 6.45pm, BBC1

Who will impress judge Anton tonight? (Image credit: BBC)

And… action! It’s Movie Week as our Strictly stars pay homage to cinematic favourites. The themed shows always elevate the competition to the next level – who could forget Ed Balls’ take on The Mask? Or Mark Wright embracing his inner Superman? And, of course, Jay McGuinness’ Pulp Fiction jive went down in Strictly history! The pressure is on as the remaining celebs take to the dancefloor tonight. Who will prove a box-office smash? And whose dream will end up on the cutting room floor?

★★★★ VW

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Jacob faces a showdown with Tina in tonight's dramatic episode. (Image credit: BBC)

The saga between Tina and Jacob has had us on the edge of our seat and, this week, just as Jacob (Charles Venn) feels he can move on from his abuser Tina (Adele James), she turns up at the ED. After telling the team their wedding has been called off, Jacob avoids Tina as he treats patient Ren, a free-runner struggling to control her diabetes. Angry at being ignored, Tina gets Jacob’s attention… by kidnapping Ren! What follows is a dramatic showdown between the pair. You do not want to miss this!

★★★★ VW

Britain's Forgotten Wars with Tony Robinson, 8pm, C4

Tony Robinson reveals why the Suez Crisis has been forgotten. (Image credit: C4)

With eyewitness accounts from three veterans, plus commentary from historians, presenter Tony Robinson turns his attention to the Suez crisis of 1956. He details why Prime Minister Anthony Eden was set on invading the Suez Canal Zone in Egypt, despite widespread criticism for such a move and why the whole event became such an embarrassment for the UK. Veterans Gerald, Arthur and Roy talk of the awful conditions they faced in the desert and the confusion they felt about why they were there at all.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Among the Stars, season 1, Disney+

Captain Chris Cassidy. (Image credit: Disney+)

The dangers of space moonwalks are brought vividly to life in a behind-the-scenes look at the world of NASA and its astronauts. This six-part docuseries follows Captain Chris Cassidy as he takes on a critically important mission to the International Space Station to repair a $2billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Filmed over two years, the series combines personal video diaries and film footage – with cameras stationed both on Earth and in space – to show viewers the high-stakes work of the NASA team.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Game Night, 10.35pm, BBC1

Jason Bateman and Amy McAdams star. (Image credit: BBC)

A comedy that knocks it out of the park with laughs and a considerable amount of action, too, this has Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a game-obsessed couple who become involved in something far heavier. Or do they? Bateman’s wildly successful brother, Kyle Chandler, rocks up and hires a team to stage a pretend murder to entertain the regulars of the weekly game night. But what’s real and what’s not? It’s all fantastic fun, with a scene stealing cameo from Jesse Plemons as Bateman and McAdams harrowingly awkward, stony-faced neighbour, and terrific turns by Billy Magnussen and Sharon Horgan as the other game night couple.

Live Sport

World Cup Qualifier, Andorra v England , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV World Cup Qualifier, Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland , 4.30pm, (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW

, 4.30pm, (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW World Cup Qualifier, Scotland v Israel, 4pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

4pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW World Cup Qualifier, Switzerland v Northern Ireland, 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW

Don't miss Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight – the standard is so high this year, get ready for some 'fab-u-lous' performances!

