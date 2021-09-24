TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Sept. 25

On TV tonight, the most nervous people probably in the world take to the dance floor for the first time as Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1, Bettany Hughes continues her historical travels in Treasures of the World on C4 and some of the biggest names in music take part in Global Citizen Live: Music Festival for the Planet on BBC1/2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 7pm, BBC1

Please welcome your Strictly stars! (Image credit: BBC)

Dancing debuts ahoy! After months of build-up, the Strictly stars of 2021 perform their first competitive routines in front of the nation, and if that weren’t enough to get nerves jangling, they’re also facing the judges for the first time. There’s no elimination this week, but the scores will be carried over to next week – and those who don’t impress the judges tonight can take heart in remembering that reigning champion Bill Bailey was 10th out of 12 on the leaderboard in last year’s opening show...

★★★★★ SP

Treasures of the World, 7.20pm, C4

Bettany in a lemon grove on Malta. (Image credit: C4)

Bettany Hughes continues her journey uncovering extraordinary historical treasures with a voyage across the Mediterranean. Along the way, she joins a new dig on Malta, uncovers a 2,500-year-old mask of Medusa and stays on the sacred archaeological site of Delos in Greece. Meanwhile, on Italy’s island of Ischia, Bettany reveals a story of a female Renaissance trailblazer, neglected by history – Michelangelo’s muse, Vittoria Colonna, who wrote more than 13 volumes of poetry and was one of the most popular poets in 16th-century Italy.

★★★★ HD

Global Citizen Live: Music Festival for the Planet, from 5.30pm, BBC1/2

This trans-global concert will be broadcast live from six continents over 24 hours, with A-list acts on stages in Lagos, Paris, London, Seoul, New York, Rio and Sydney. Sir Elton John, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Rag’n’Bone Man are among the Brits rubbing shoulders with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Andrea Bocelli. The aim is to raise awareness of issues such as poverty, climate change and vaccine inequity, while also bringing in some much-needed donations.

★★★★ RF

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Foundation, season 1, Apple TV+

Jared Harris stars. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Adapted from the novels by Isaac Asimov, this big-budget series stars The Crown actor Jared Harris. Set in a galactic empire ruled by clones, the 10-part series features Harris as scientific guru Hari Seldon, who has used his new predictive science of ‘psychohistory’ to foresee the fall of the empire in 500 years time. The empire’s rulers are understandably furious and he’s banished into exile. In order to preserve civilisation, Hari and his followers venture to a far-off region of the galaxy to establish a new society – The Foundation – on the planet Terminus. It’s a place where they hope to preserve mankind’s science and knowledge, but there are enemies on other planets who they must also outwit…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

All the Money in the World, 11.40pm, C4

Mark Wahlberg stars. (Image credit: C4)

This true story becomes taut cinema in the hands of director Ridley Scott. It’s 1973 and the teenage John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) is kidnapped in Italy. His mother Gail (Michelle Williams) goes to her son’s grandfather J Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer, no relation to Charlie), the richest man in the world, for the cash to pay the ransom. He refuses! A stunning tale of greed and mistrust.

Live Sport

Premier League, Chelsea v Manchester City , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm) BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm) BT Sport 1 Premier League, Brentford v Liverpool, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

5pm (k-o 5.30pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Ryder Cup Golf, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight – we finally get to see who's got two left feet and who will dazzle on the dance floor!

