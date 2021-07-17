TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, July 18

On TV tonight there's the return of Baptiste, Ben Miller is Professor T on ITV, and June wants more action in The Handmaid's Tale. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Baptiste Season 2, 9pm, BBC1

Baptiste is on a new case with the Hungarian Ambassador (Fiona Shaw). (Image credit: BBC)

It’s been over two years since we last saw our favourite Gallic investigator Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) and, as fabulous as it is to have him back in this The Missing spin-off, life continues to deal him cruel blows. As he battles grief, the only thing that sparks his interest is an intriguing new missing persons case, which sees him assist the British Ambassador to Hungary (Fiona Shaw) after her husband and sons vanish. The series gets off to a cracking start with two enthralling timelines and some jaw-dropping shocks…

★★★★★ CC

Professor T, 9pm, ITV

Ben Miller as Professor Jasper Tempest. (Image credit: ITV)

Popular Belgian Cambridge professor Jasper Tempest is an unusual man. He has a precise routine, wears disposable gloves due to OCD, and is partial to elaborate flights of fantasy. He’s also a brilliant criminologist, with a knack for cracking dark and unfathomable crimes. In tonight’s opening episode Prof T is enticed into the world of crime-solving by former student DS Lisa Donkers (Emma Naomi) when a violent rapist terrorises Cambridge. It’s the start of an impressive side-hustle and the professor’s true calling. An immensely enjoyable series, with Ben Miller in his element. Bonus points for casting Frances de la Tour as T’s adoring mum Adelaide.

★★★★★ ER

The Handmaid’s Tale, 9pm, C4

June moves on. (Image credit: C4)

June and Janine’s escape to Chicago isn’t going well – not only is June frustrated with the rebels, she’s concerned about Steven’s relationship with Janine. She ultimately decides to join the more combative Nighthawk rebels – can she convince Janine? Back in Gilead, Aunt Lydia is keen to return to her old duties – but her attempts to blackmail Commander Lawrence are met with a compelling counter offer…

★★★ SP

Young Royals, season one, Netflix

Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm. (Image credit: Netflix)

In this involving Swedish drama, the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is enrolled into a prestigious boarding school following a scandal. But the teen’s wish to lead a normal life is soon derailed and he faces having to choose between love and duty.

Labor Day, 1.35am, Film4

Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin star. (Image credit: Film4)

Anyone who saw Kate Winslet in Sky Atlantic’s Mare of Easttown will know she’s worth watching in most half-decent dramas, so set your recorders for this late-night offering. She plays a depressed single mother forced to take in escaped convict Josh Brolin, even though she’s afraid he may hurt her teenage son. But over the course of the holiday weekend, the pair start to fall for each other, while he also takes on the mantle of a father figure for the boy. The premise may be implausible but it’s played with such conviction it’s impossible not to be swept up.

Live sport

British Grand Prix, from 1.30pm (start-time 3pm), C4/Sky Sports F1/NOW

from 1.30pm (start-time 3pm), C4/Sky Sports F1/NOW Cricket: England v Pakistan T20, from 1.50pm BBC1/Sky Sports Cricket/NOW

