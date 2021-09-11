TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, September 12

On TV tonight, the brilliant Shaun Evans returns in a new series of Endeavour on ITV, the tension continues to build in Vigil in BBC1 and the stars start to wonder what on earth they were thinking to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Endeavour, 8pm, ITV

Oxford’s finest: DCI Thursday and DS Morse. (Image credit: ITV)

While it’s wonderful to see the return of Oxford’s finest, we’re a bit worried about Endeavour (Shaun Evans), as the taciturn cop is more morose than ever and is hitting the bottle in a big way. The welcome return of Joan (Sara Vickers) causes him mixed emotions and his work’s not exactly cheering him up as he’s tasked with watching over a star footballer who receives a death threat and – spoiler alert – Endeavour’s not a football fan! But a terrifying bomb attack at a college heralds further complications...

★★★★★ CC

Vigil, 9pm, BBC1

DS Kirsten Longacre homes in on a killer. (Image credit: BBC)

DS Longacre may have been attacked in her flat and followed by MI5, but the tenacious detective won’t be deterred in her hunt for the truth and she comes within a whisker of catching Jade Antoniak’s killer tonight. Her investigation into the anti-Trident campaigner’s death is eventually blocked to safeguard national security, but it would take a brave viewer to bet against her unravelling this explosive cover-up. Meanwhile, on board HMS Vigil, DCI Silva makes her own gamble by revealing the affair between Elliot Glover and Tiffany Doherty, in a taut episode that doesn’t let up for a second.

★★★★ SMA

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, 9pm, C4

Aled Davies and Jake Quickenden feel the pressure. (Image credit: C4)

The 10 remaining celebs ended last week’s gruelling episode on a high. They fell backwards out of a helicopter into the freezing sea without much fuss, which is really impressive. This week the theme is trust and they’re split into pairs for 48 hours. As well as another freezing-water-based task, the pairs rappel down a 100ft rock face and carry a 40kg fuel drum across the challenging terrain. As earlier episodes in the series have demonstrated, it’s not always those you expect who end up struggling or triumphing the most, with plenty of surprises in tonight’s exhausting third phase.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Lucifer, season 6, Netflix

Lauren German as Chloe Decker and Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Tom Ellis returns for his final season as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar, the action picks up after an epic cliffhanger that saw God (Dennis Haysbert) decide to retire, sparking an unholy fight between Lucifer and his evil twin, Michael (also played by Ellis), about who would be the best ruler of the universe. When Michael killed Chloe (Lauren German), Lucifer was forced to go up to heaven and rescue his lover, dying in the process – only to be resurrected as the new God. 'Lucifer isn't really a story about devils – it's a story about family and feeling your own sense of self-worth,' says showrunner Joe Henderson. 'This final season is by far the most intimate we've done, but it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So we're going out with plenty of spectacle.'

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Brave, 3.10pm, BBC1

Feisty heroine Merida. (Image credit: BBC)

Line of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald lends her voice to Merida, fiery daughter of a Scottish medieval king, in this Disney Pixar tale. Merida is determined to become the greatest archer in the kingdom, but her dad has other ideas. When she runs away, she’s turned into a bear by a witch, a spell that must be broken within two days or the princess will be a teddy for good. It’s a fun romp that looks wonderful, although there’s less meat on the bone for adults to chew on compared to other Pixar movies. That said, it bounds along nicely and kids are likely to be hooked.

Live Sport

Great North Run , from 9am, BBC2/1

, from 9am, BBC2/1 Formula 1, The Italian Grand Prix , 1.55pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 1.55pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Leeds United v Liverpool, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

