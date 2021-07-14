TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, July 15

On TV tonight, five celebrities ask Can I Improve My Memory?, ITV looks at another of Diana's Decades, and historian David Olusoga reveals Our NHS: A Hidden History. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Can I Improve My Memory?, 8pm, C4

Former Strictly judge Len Goodman, ex-EastEnder Nina Wadia, retired boxer Chris Eubank, presenter Anna Richardson and Love Island winner Amber Gill join host Sandi Toksvig as C4’s memory enhancement show – which previously aired as a one-off special in 2019 – returns for a full series. With help from memory experts Ed Cooke and Dr Tharaka Gunarathne, they must each memorise lots of information on a topic they know very little about – Len, deliciously, is assigned 90s US hip-hop. It’s thoroughly entertaining and full of useful tips on how to train your brain to work more effectively.

Diana's Decades, 9pm, ITV

Diana at a banquet in New Zealand in 1983. (Image credit: ITV)

The second in this three-part series continues in the 1980s, a decade with contrasting highs and lows for the princess who had gone from being totally unknown to the most photographed woman in the world in a matter of months. Designer Bruce Oldfield talks about the way in which he helped her to change her style, which made her stand out at the many charity balls she attended. Celebrity astrologer Penny Thornton, meanwhile, tells us that the first time Diana consulted her, she said, ‘I just want to know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,’ revealing how low she felt at that time. But as the decade went on, Diana’s confidence grew as she became more independent and represented causes and charities close to her heart.

Our NHS: A Hidden History, 9pm, BBC1

David Olusoga with Dr Malila Noone and Professor Sashi Sashidharan. (Image credit: BBC)

No one brings history alive like David Olusoga, the historian who makes the past personal, emotional and relevant and this film about immigration and the NHS is no exception. Here, he tells the story of the people who came from overseas to staff the new National Health Service and gave so much to this fantastic institution. David talks to some of them about the racism that they faced but he also celebrates their remarkable achievements.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beast Must Die, season one, BritBox

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star. (Image credit: BritBox)

The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo is very different in this taut thriller as a grief-stricken mother desperate to get revenge on the man (an excellent performance from The Terror’s Jared Harris) she believes killed her son in a hit-and-run accident on the Isle of Wight.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Importance of Being Earnest, 8pm, BBC4

Rupert Everett and Judi Dench star. (Image credit: BBC4)

This sparkling 2002 version of Oscar Wilde’s comedy stars Rupert Everett, Colin Firth and Judi Dench and is directed by Oliver Parker, who also helmed Wilde adaptations Dorian Gray and An Ideal Husband. At 9.30pm you can see docudrama The Importance of Being Oscar, with contributors including Gyles Brandreth, followed by the film Wilde (10.55pm), starring Stephen Fry and Jude Law.

