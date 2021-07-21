TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, July 29

On TV tonight, there's a new BBC2 series following the amazing work of the Yorkshire Firefighters, a bubbly one-off documentary on BritBox, Sparkling: The Story of Champagne and host Sandi Toksvig continues to test the celebs in Can I Improve My Memory? on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Yorkshire Firefighters, 8pm, BBC2

Firefighters tackle a huge blaze at a tyre storage facility in central Bradford. (Image credit: BBC/Wise Owl Films)

A blazing inferno at a former go-karting track and a smoke-filled home caused by a firework posted through a letterbox are among the incidents being tackled in this new series, which follows the day to day lives of West Yorkshire firefighters. Filmed during the pandemic, the four-part series takes viewers behind the scenes and into the heart of the action and features crew members such as Sarah Dunn and watch manger, Sophie Green, who both work for Killingbeck station, Leeds. Expect plenty of heroic action as well as banter and strong camaraderie between the tight-knit colleagues whose dedication and devotion to their jobs is inspiring and uplifting.

★★★★ TL

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, BritBox

Vineyard grapes at Gimmonet. (Image credit: BritBox)

Charting the history of champagne all the way from its invention by Benedictine monk Dom Pérignon in 1728, this documentary shows why it’s become the darling of the rich and famous. We hear how Winston Churchill drank it every day for lunch and dinner, while Marilyn Monroe woke up each morning to a glass of Piper-Heidsieck. It also looks at the blossoming English sparkling wine industry, which thanks to global warming, may one day knock champagne off its perch. With interviews from industry bigwigs, it’s clear to see why champagne still holds its special allure.

★★★★ NH

Can I Improve my Memory? 8pm, C4

Anna Richardson tests if she has a head for numbers. (Image credit: C4)

With four contestants remaining, the scoreboard is reset to zero – the first of many, many numbers they have to memorise this week. As they attempt to learn as much numerical data as they can on subjects like the UK’s bestselling singles of the 1960s, memory coaches Ed and Dr T teach them a more advanced technique of ‘memory cloakroom’, where information is stored on a ‘peg’ for easy retrieval. As frontrunner Anna Richardson struggles to get to grips with this one, her nearest rival – Love Island winner Amber Gill – hopes to score her first win of the competition…

★★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ted Lasso, Seasons 1 and 2, Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis as football coach Ted Lasso. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

A surprise hit that won a Golden Globe for star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, this warm-hearted comedy follows the titular American football coach, who is brought in to manage a Premier League club. In series one, Ted’s lack of experience, together with his optimistic outlook and homespun philosophy, did not win over players, fans or media, and AFC Richmond were relegated. As we rejoin, an on-pitch incident denies ‘the Greyhounds’ their first win of the season, and club owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has a new love interest, played by Patrick Baladi.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Resort to Love, Netflix

Christina Milian plays heartbroken singer Erica. (Image credit: Netflix)

Christina Milian plays Erica, a singer reeling from a broken engagement and a career meltdown, who takes a gig at a luxurious island resort where her ex-fiancé Jason happens to be getting married! Although she tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be, Erica rediscovers her feelings for Jason and soon finds herself in the middle of a complicated love triangle…

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button ITV Racing: Glorious Goodwood, 1.30pm, ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 9.10pm, BBC1

, 9.10pm, BBC1 Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm, ITV

If you watch just one things on TV tonight…

Don't miss Yorkshire Firefighters on TV tonight – an inspiring new series.

