TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, June 17

Together, 9pm, BBC2 (not Wales)

A drama about lockdown might not seem much like escapism, but this one-off, set during the first months of the pandemic, exposes the pressures on one couple’s messed-up marriage with hilarity and heartbreak. James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan play a couple who would have split up years ago if it wasn’t for their troubled son. So when lockdown hits, things get intense and their rows reach fever pitch. But slowly, as the weeks pass, they’re finally forced to confront the issues in their failing relationship…

The Hotel Inspector, 9pm, Channel 5

It’s one of Alex’s biggest makeovers to date, and boy did it need it as she works her magic on The Dukes pub in the picturesque (and bizarrely named) Bedfordshire village of Heath and Reach. Alex knows she has her work cut out from the moment she arrives when the owner of the pub, mum-of-two Sarah, is hiding in the kitchen avoiding customers. Undeterred, Alex sets about turning what now looks like a youth club into the cosy country inn with six bedrooms that it is meant to be. Sarah’s dreams of owning a pub began three years earlier, but after a successful first year, the dream turned into a nightmare when a personal setback knocked her confidence and she let things slide. Can Alex give her the boost she, and the pub, needs?

The Supervet, 8pm, C4

Ben and Melanie are ferret fanatics from Southend. They have 16 of the furry little troublemakers and need Noel’s help with the youngest, Astrid. She was dancing on the sofa and fell off, breaking one of her tiny back legs. Noel hopes a pin and plate will get her back to her mischievous ways, but energetic Astrid proves to be a tricky patient. At the other end of the size-scale are Rolo, a Dobermann with an aggressive tumour, and Jeff, a chocolate lab with painful arthritis.

StartUp, seasons one to three, Amazon Prime Video

Breeders star Martin Freeman shows, as he did in 2014's Fargo, that as well as comedy he can do edgy US drama complete with an authentic American accent. He plays an FBI agent with a dark side in this gritty tale of digital money laundering, first released in 2016.

Florence Foster Jenkins, 8pm, BBC4

Tragic and true, the story of Florence Foster Jenkins could have been played for laughs but instead is touching and surprisingly tender. Meryl Streep plays the super-rich music-loving socialite convinced she’s got the chops to be a great singer. But Florence actually sings like a drain, something no one in her entourage is willing to tell her. It’s another great performance by Streep (it takes talent to sing that appallingly). But the big surprise is Hugh Grant as Florence’s partner/manager, in the role he had to be coaxed out of semi-retirement to play and which relaunched his career.

Golf: The US Open, from 3.30pm Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

from 3.30pm Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event/NOW UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark v Belgium , 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

, 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands v Austria, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

